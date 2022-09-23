Archery season

Trail cameras are telling you the bucks are there and the excitement is growing. With the opening of archery season just days away you need to get ready.

 Wade Robertson

The nights are cooler, the leaves changing. Geese are flocked up and swarms of blackbirds fly through the sky in ever-changing shapes.

The bucks have rubbed off their velvet and acorns are dropping. The walnuts still have a ways to go before they begin falling in numbers, but the hickory nuts are always among the first to ripen and the squirrels are busy scurrying around them and climbing far out on their branches to pluck their favorite nuts.

