The nights are cooler, the leaves changing. Geese are flocked up and swarms of blackbirds fly through the sky in ever-changing shapes.
The bucks have rubbed off their velvet and acorns are dropping. The walnuts still have a ways to go before they begin falling in numbers, but the hickory nuts are always among the first to ripen and the squirrels are busy scurrying around them and climbing far out on their branches to pluck their favorite nuts.
All these signs point in one direction: archery season. It doesn’t seem possible, but it's almost here at last!
In a contradiction of planning and preparation, the deer rifles are ready to go, but I hadn't fired my crossbow with the season just days away. Well, I’d planned to check the zero two weeks ago, but the range I’d anticipated using wasn’t available. Drat! Then a series of other events and a funeral demanded my attention and suddenly the first day was just 48 hours off. Time speeds up as events draw ever closer until suddenly you’re in a panic.
Archery season means washing, unfortunately. All my hunting clothing had to be washed in scent-free detergent, dried with scent-removing dryer sheets and then sprayed down with scent killer. I really hate doing all this; it’s very difficult to keep your scent levels as low as possible. Even more difficult is keeping your clothing scent-free once it’s cleaned. You have to hang it outside or store it in totes to keep it from becoming contaminated.
No matter how thorough your scent control, you can never become completely scent free so it’s critical to have several stands. The wind determines which stand you hunt from if you’re smart. Occasionally, you are forced to hunt a less than perfect stand location if others in camp claim the best first, but life’s always dealing you unexpected cards. Sometimes things work out unexpectedly for the best, like a buck coming from an unexpected direction. You never really know.
One of the more rewarding gifts of the early archery season can be the weather. With some luck we’ll have cool, calm, beautiful mornings when it’s a pleasure just to be in the woods. To climb into the stand in the darkness and just sit there, totally relaxed, watching the dark morning turn slowly to day, listen to the birds awaking, smell the rich, earthy aroma of falling leaves and be invigorated by the splendor of the sunrise is a priceless gift.
The peace and grandeur of it all is very touching and can be very humbling. Each day is a miracle and we thoughtless humans often simply take it for granted. It can be a great solace to our troubled souls to quietly witness the beauty and majesty of the creation surrounding us at such a peaceful time. Dawn is therapeutic, restorative and soothing.
The quiet, the sublime are healing and wonderful, but underneath it all there’s an anticipation and excitement simmering. A sauce, if you will, to the new day for you are, after all, hunting and what may materialize out of the slowly growing light keeps you alert.
Deer have a habit of appearing out of nowhere. No matter how often you turn your head, how careful a watch you keep, deer many times manage to get very close to you before you see them. I don’t know how they do it, but they do and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been keeping especially careful watch only to turn my head and look where I’d just checked 30 seconds before and see a buck only 20 yards away.
This is always a bit of as shock! How in the world did he get there unseen? It’s as if he popped out of the ground. One second you’re relaxed, laid back, watching and observing. The next second your frozen stiff, heart pounding, hands clenched, mind racing what to do?
So many decisions to make. Does the deer see you? He’s a nice 8-point. Dare you move? Are there other deer you’re unaware of or a buck further behind? Of course, you’re facing the wrong way, the deer’s so close it can hear even the rustle of your clothing against itself or the scrape of material against the tree or stand. Watch your bow, don’t bang it against the stand or tree, why is your breath coming in gasps and your hands suddenly sweaty?
Oh, no, the buck begins walking and with all the leaves on he’ll be out of sight in just a few more yards. You turn as quietly as possible raise the bow silently, but the bucks now facing away from you, no shot.
Then, moved by a mysterious force you look to your left. A huge buck, 140 or even 150, is staring you down. He saw you move, turns and runs.
Welcome to archery hunting — it’s not for the easily discouraged!