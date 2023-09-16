I guess I’ll never understand Mother Nature completely.
This spring during gobbler season we didn’t have a frost, we had a hard freeze! Some areas were around 22 degrees, but 26 was the average. You would immediately assume there wouldn’t be an apple tree in the county with a single apple, but to my complete surprise, maybe astonishment is the better word, some areas are loaded with apples. Surprisingly, the higher elevations have the most, lower areas the least.
Anyway, it will be nice to have several food sources to hunt this fall when archery season begins, believe it or not it’s just around the corner. Now is the time to get the bow out, dust it off and begin shooting. Arrows need checked, your bow may need work, perhaps there’s something you never quite got around to improving or repairing. Broad heads may need to be replaced or sharpened. Maybe your release needs to be upgraded after trying your buddy’s newest model or the last TV commercial. Preparing takes time and with archery season rapidly approaching it’s unwise to procrastinate fine tuning your bow and more importantly your shooting accuracy.
One of the best ways to become a more proficient shot is to spend the majority of your time practicing at 50 yards. At that distance every little error or mistake is magnified and becomes glaringly apparent. Your hold, release and follow through must be perfect or your shot flies far off, sometimes alarmingly so. Once you can consistently hit well inside a paper plate at 50 yards, shooting at 30 yards seems like child’s play and you’ll be amazed how well and how tightly you can place your arrows.
Hopefully, your trail cameras are out and you have a handle on what bucks are on your property or hunting location. If not, knowing where the bucks traditionally make their scraps and run lines is a good place to check first. Usually, buck scrapes and rubs are predictable to a large degree, seldom far from the previous years. Spot lighting, while it’s still legal, can be informative as well and fun for the family. After all, bigger bucks are largely nocturnal.
Scout for food sources such as apple trees, acorns, corn fields, hayfields with clover and any other food sources which may attract deer. Very shortly the bachelor groups of bucks will begin breaking up as rivalries begin and larger bucks establish their dominance.
Just before the beginning of archery season patterning a buck moving to an evening food source is a great way to fill your tag. This opportunity only lasts the first week as a general rule, get right on it. After that first week bucks, for unknown reasons, break from their previous habits and become very unpredictable as to their movement.
If you’ve hung a stand on a known hot spot bucks cruise during the rut, I strongly urge you to stay far from it during all of October. Bigger bucks are paranoid, afraid of their own shadow. Any hint of human activity, nothing escapes their attention, one nose full of your lovely body odor, can and often does spook them. They may move past your stand again, but only at night.
My most productive stand allows me to walk up a small stream for 400 yards. This completely cleans my boots and leaves no scent trail at all in and out. It makes a difference.
A few thoughts on broadheads. I’ve used Rage for some time now, but been very disappointed in the sparse blood trails they’ve left. The cut in the skin seldom lines up with the rib cage cut when the animals are running. I haven’t lost a buck, but with the slightest mistake in tracking or a little less luck the deer wouldn’t have been found. This year I’m going to a three-blade, cam lock expandable. To my way of thinking, three cuts in a circular pattern can’t help but leave a better blood trail.
Another thing to keep in mind is movement. A big buck thinks nothing of standing for 30 minutes without moving. Sure, he trusts his nose, but few hunters realize how much they use their eyes, especially if they’re suspicious. Even in a blind or 20 feet in the air “any” unnecessary movement may be detected. In a blind, wear black and stay in the shadows and far from the windows. I suggest leaving your binoculars in the truck. If you can place your tree stand in a fork or tree with multiple trunks so much the better. They’ll help mask your head movements. Avoid single trees, if possible, bigger single trees are best.
So, practice, practice, practice and become an expert and disciplined shot. Try to get a handle on the habits of any specific bucks you’re chasing, the does they’re after and any travel corridors they frequent when searching for love. Get as high as possible, remain scent free and stay in your stand all day during the first two or three weeks of November. Move as little as possible, you don’t know what may be watching from afar or thick cover. Remember the middle of the day is a prime time for wandering bucks, don’t leave your stand for lunch. If you do all these things well, success may be just around the corner.