Port Allegany’s Nick Wilfong (8) celebrates with teammates during the District 9 football championship against Brockway on Friday night at Parkway Field in Bradford, Pa.

BRADFORD, Pa. — The Port Allegany football team set a goal months ago to practice on Thanksgiving morning.

To do so, of course, would require the program’s first District 9 football championship in a decade. Facing adversity late in the Class A championship game, however, the Gators kept their composure.

