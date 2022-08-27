Just when we thought the Bills biggest story of the week was their virtual admission that they blew their second-round draft pick in 2019 when they dealt guard Cody Ford, whom they traded up to get, to Arizona for a fifth-round choice.
Then comes Matt Araiza.
The player known as the “Punt God” is being civilly sued by a then-17-year-old high school senior who claims that she was “gang-raped” by Araiza and two of his San Diego State teammates last Halloween.
No criminal charges have been filed, though it appears the San Diego city police, campus police and the district attorney investigated the alleged victim’s allegations at a glacial pace.
As a result, Araiza didn’t dress for last night’s preseason finale against the Panthers in Charlotte.
And while information is murky — the competing attorneys are adamant about either Araiza’s innocence or guilt — the reality is, this situation is a horrible optic for the Bills, in any case.
There’s controversy about whether the team knew of his legal issues before they drafted him, but Buffalo certainly did when it cut incumbent punter Matt Haack earlier this week.
That’s why No. 3 quarterback Matt Barkley was punting and backup QB Case Keenum would have been the holder for placekicker Tyler Bass against the Panthers, if he was needed.
The case against Araiza is incriminating, albeit circumstantial. The Los Angeles Times ran a story quoting the alleged victim’s diary and the narrative is sickening. Then, too, she submitted to a rape kit after reporting the incident to police and presumably from the DNA retrieved it can at very least verify the two had sexual contact.
But this incident raises the obvious question of whether the Bills did their due diligence on the consensus top collegiate punter. He led the country at over 51 yards per kick including two 80-plus-yard bombs.
By any measure, he appeared to be the draft’s most proficient punter.
But a funny thing happened when the lottery began.
In the fourth round, two punters were selected in a span of four picks, neither of them Araiza. With pick No. 130 the Ravens took Penn State’s Jordan Stout and at No. 133 Tampa Bay selected Georgia’s Jake Camara.
Finally, in the sixth round, Buffalo took Araiza with the 180th pick, 50 and 47 selections behind the first two punters taken.
Did Baltimore and the Buccaneers know something the Bills didn’t?
Only the top layer of this foul-smelling onion has been peeled and there are myriad questions to be answered, but the reflection on the Bills is horrid, especially since one of the owners, Kim Pegula, a woman, is a very vocal supporter of her gender.
She has to be wondering, ‘How did this happen?,’ with DeShaun Watson such a current cautionary example.
If I was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane, I wouldn’t be looking forward to that conversation.
After the game, a visibly shaken Bills coach Sean McDermott admitted the seriousness of the situation and that it was his decision not to play Araiza. He understandably declined to answer a volley of specific questions about the controversy but admitted “This is a lot to go through and I haven’t slept a lot since this happened” and that “at the end of the day the goal is to find the truth and figure this thing out. We’ve talked about the sensitivity of the situation to the team and that’s real. I’m concerned about all of it.
“People are hurting, fans are hurting and we’ve got to find the truth and do it the right way. I’m trying to be solution-oriented right now.”
He left the post-game podium looking fatigued and relieved.
HERE ARE some observations from the Bills 21-0 loss at Bank of America Stadium that ended their 10-game preseason win streak :
— Rookie seventh-round draft pick Baylon Spector, the linebacker from Clemson who leads the Bills in preseason tackles, dropped a golden opportunity to strengthen his bid for a roster spot. A potential interception by former Jets’ QB Sam Darnold slipped through his fingers. However, his eight tackles again put him atop Buffalo’s list for the third straight game.
— The Bills’ strongest defensive position is safety with veterans Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde the starters. Neither Poyer (elbow) nor Hyde have played this preseason but their backups again stood out. Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson each had six tackles, all of Hamlin’s solos.
— Buffalo’s lone offensive standout was rookie free agent Raheem Blackshear from Virginia Tech. He had 13 carries for 47 of the Bills’ puny 81 rushing yards. He added two receptions for 12 more. In addition, Blackshear averaged 25 yards on two kickoff returns.
— Barkley averaged 40 yards on four punts with a long of 53.
— The game was delayed a half hour by lightning but was still played in under three hours.
