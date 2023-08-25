DUKE CENTER, Pa. – When it came to the health of its players, the Otto-Eldred High School football team was in midseason form for the opener on Friday against Elk County Catholic.
In other words, the Terrors were banged up.
It mattered little, though, thanks to the play of a handful of O-E’s backups. Down their starting quarterback and one of his top receiving targets, plus two offensive lineman, the Terrors shined in downing the Crusaders 35-22 in a District 9, Region 3 matchup.
Coach Troy Cook said O-E suffered a few hamstring, ankle, and knee injuries during the team’s scrimmage last week at Kane.
“We kind of got beat up on the turf there,” he said. “Coming in today, we just kept telling the young guys that we have a few guys out and you have to step up. They did the job. Now, when we get those other guys back, we feel good about where we’re at.”
A pass-first team last season, the Terrors turned to the ground game against ECC. Hunter App produced four touchdowns and 159 yards on 27 carries to pace O-E to 255 rushing yards.
Jaden Prince chipped 61 yards on 8 rushes.
“I can’t say enough about the offensive line,” Cook said. “For the backups to come in and play like that, I can’t say enough about the job that they did. Very proud of them.”
The Terrors also scored on a 53-yard scoring strike from Shane Magee to Manning Splain, who caught six passes for 120 yards.
O-E threw four passes with little success on their first possession. They leaned heavily on the run the rest of the way, including each play of 9-play, 93-yard march early in the third quarter.
“We’ve been working on some passing stuff, a bit of a hurry-up offense, things like that,” Cook said. “We figured we try it early and see what it looked like. It definitely needs more work, there’s no doubt about it. But to come back and have a running game like that to rely on, we haven’t always had that. To show that today, that was big for us.”
The Terrors were without senior Andrew Schenfield, who threw for more than 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. They were also missing Shene Thomas, who caught 30 passes in 2022.
“Shane Magee stepped in tonight and played great for us,” Cook said of his sophomore reserve QB who completed 11 of 21 passes for 165 yards.
“We’re not sure yet when Andrew will come back,” Cook added. “When he does, it’s nice to know we have a guy like that with him who can also come in and win a game for us.”
Charlie Geci threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns for ECC, including scoring tosses of 26 and 28 yards to Frankie Smith. But Geci also fumbled the ball away twice, threw two interceptions, and was taken down in the end zone for a safety.
The game turned sloppy over the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half. That’s when ECC turned the ball over on three straight possessions, including one fumble inside the O-E 10 and another inside the 20 – both with the opportunity to take the lead with a touchdown.
In the midst of the lost fumbles, the Terrors gave possession away on an interception.
Even the officials weren’t immune from a glaring blunder. Splain appeared to take a short pass 49 yards for a touchdown as the first half clock expired. However, as Splain made half the ECC defensive unit miss, an inadvertent whistle stopped the play.
“In the two-minute scenario he’s supposed to get out of bounds or get down so the clock doesn’t run out,” Cook said of Splain. “We thought he was down so I was calling timeout. The ref on that side heard me call timeout. Even though the play was still going, he blew the whistle anyway.”
That resulted in an untimed down and a 31-yard field goal attempt that was blocked. After the play, an ECC player was called for a late-hit personal foul, which caused four O-E players to rush the field from the sideline to aid their teammate. They were given misconduct warnings.
“Obviously, that’s not what we want to look like,” Cook said. “I don’t think anybody wanted to see that. Cooler heads kind of prevailed. In the locker room at halftime, everybody settled down a bit and got back to business. We made a few adjustments and the guys executed in the second half.”
The Terrors scored a pair of TDs in the third quarter to extend their lead to 28-14. App put the game away with a 28-yard score in the fourth and intercepted an ECC pass in the final minute for good measure.
Prince also had an interception for O-E while defensive end Braxton Caldwell had a sack, another tackle for loss, and continually pressured Geci in the pocket.
Smith and Noah Cherry combined for more than 1,400 yards on the ground last year for ECC, but the Crusader rushers managed only 18 yards on 23 carries against O-E.
ECC got on the board first as Smith took a short pass and broke two tackles en route to a 26-yard score.
O-E marched 13 plays on the ensuing drive, but the long journey was ended when Caldwell was stopped two yards short of a touchdown on a running attempt. With the Crusaders pinned against their goal line, the Terrors capitalized by taking down quarterback Geci for a safety.
Starting at ECC’s 49 after the safety free kick,Splain hauled in two passes, including a 16-yarder on fourth-and-2, to set up App’s 7-yard scoring run and a 9-7 O-E lead.
The Terrors extended the edge with a 53-yard strike from Magee to Splain on a 4th-and-3 play.
Smith hauled in a 28-yard score on another fourth down play to trim ECC’s deficit to 16-14. That’s when the slew of turnovers started late in the second quarter.
App added a pair of rushing scores in the third for cushion and Cherry had ECC’s final TD on a 10-yard catch.
O-E and ECC meet again on Sept. 22 in St. Marys.
AT DUKE CENTER, PA.
Elk Catholic 7 7 0 8 – 22
Otto-Eldred 2 14 12 7 – 35
FIRST QUARTER
Elk County Catholic – Frankie Smith 26 pass from Charlie Geci (60 yards, 6 plays), Will Wortman kick, 7-0
Otto-Eldred – Geci tackled in end zone for safety, 7-2
SECOND QUARTER
Otto-Eldred – Hunter App 7 run (49 yards, 7 plays), Carter Wolfe kick, 9-7
Otto-Eldred – Manning Splain 53 pass from Shane Magee (61 yards, 4 plays), Wolfe kick, 16-7
Elk County Catholic – Smith 28 pass from Geci (35 yards, 4 plays), Wortman kick, 16-14
THIRD QUARTER
Otto-Eldred – App 7 run (93 yards, 9 plays), run failed, 22-14
Otto-Eldred – App 8 run (25 yards, 3 plays after bad punt snap), kick failed, 28-14
FOURTH QUARTER
Otto-Eldred – App 28 run (28 yards, 1 play), Wolfe kick, 35-14
Elk County Catholic – Noah Cherry 10 pass from Geci (45 yards, 9 plays), Smith run, 35-22
TEAM STATISTICS
ECC O-E
First Downs 12 22
Rushes-Yards 23-18 44-255
Passing Yards 205 165
Comp-Att-int 14-31-2 11-21-1
Total Yards 223 420
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-68 11-100
Punts-Avg 3-38.3 4-28.0
Total Plays 54 65