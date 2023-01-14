Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

 Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills' facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, 12 days after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram account of a smiling Hamlin shaking hands with a teammate.

