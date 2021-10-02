If ever there was a year to participate in such an exercise, this is certainly it.
Earlier this week, I was asked by Scott Richey, who covers Illinois for the Champaign News-Gazette, to take part in the paper’s month-long college basketball season preview series. Its goal is as enterprising as it is daunting: to reach out to as many beat writers around the country as it can to get a general snapshot of the team they cover and compile those into a weekly feature leading into the start of the 2021-22 campaign.
Richey wanted to know: How good is St. Bonaventure expected to be this season?
If only he’d known just how loaded of a question, and meaningful it was to ask it, in THIS particular winter.
The Illini beat man sent three general questions to those who wanted in. Here were my answers:
Who would you consider to be St. Bonaventure's best or, perhaps, most
important player?
“Since there are two potential components to that question, I’ll give you two names for the answer: Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi, respectively.
Lofton would almost certainly have to be considered its best player. He’s the “quarterback” of the team that won last year’s regular season and Atlantic 10 Tournament championships and is certainly one of the best point guards in the conference, if not the country. Lofton was an A-10 First Team selection in each of the last two seasons and is considered among the frontrunners for Player of the Year this winter. He’s a playmaker on offense (14.2 points, 5.4 assists), arguably the Bonnies’ best perimeter defense and almost never leaves the floor, leading the league in minutes played each of the last two years (at 38.4 minutes in both).
But if Lofton is their best overall player, Osunniyi might be the most important. Quite simply, he’s the best defensive player in the conference, making three straight A-10 All-Defensive Teams while being named the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year last season. ‘Shoon, a 6-foot-9 center with a 7-foot-8 wingspan, led the league in blocks per game (2.8) and was second in rebounding (9.3) while anchoring one of the top defenses in the country. He’s always in tremendous position, takes charges and has become almost impossible to score against inside. With Osunniyi, Bona doesn’t have to be great offensively, because he impacts the game and changes things so much defensively. He’s also one of the best passing bigs in the conference. This is a guy with second-round NBA Draft potential.”
What are the expectations for the Bonnies this year? How might the season
shake out?
“Again, quite simply, expectations for Bona are the highest they’ve been since its Final Four season in 1970 with the great Bob Lanier.
And there's a legitimate reason for that.
Bona returns all five starters, including three all-conference players, from a team that went 16-5 in the pandemic-shortened season, won both the A-10 regular season and tournament titles and earned a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament (its highest since the NCAA started seeding teams in 1978), where it fell in the first round to LSU. After receiving very little production from this area last winter, it also has a completely revamped bench, adding a pair of ACC transfers (from Wake Forest and Pitt, respectively) and a JUCO All-American, among others, that could now potentially make this the deepest team in 15 years under Mark Schmidt.
Bona has also been part of just about every preseason national ranking list to come out to this point (anywhere from No. 15-25) and figures to start the season as a Top 25 team in the country, which would mark the program’s first national ranking since 1971.
The Bonnies have the talent -- its core of Lofton, Osunniyi and Dominick Welch have been starting together since their freshmen year -- and now potentially the bench support, plus one of the country’s most underrated coaches in Schmidt, for something special. If they can stay healthy (particularly Lofton, who has the ball in his hands at all times, and Osunniyi) and handle the incredible buzz surrounding this team (which Schmidt squads have always done a pretty job of), there’s no reason this can’t be a truly historic season in Olean.
The one remaining box this team needs to check? Winning at least one game (or more) in the NCAA Tournament.”
What’s the best/most intriguing game on the schedule?
“Bona did a good job of making sure that its non-league schedule was reflective of a veteran team with sky-high expectations.
It has no shortage of opportunities to earn quality OOC victories and pad its resume for potential seeding in the Big Dance.
Rather than just one, I’ll give you a few such marquee contests: The Bonnies will get three games in the Charleston Classic in South Carolina, including a first-round matchup against Boise State and a second-round pairing with either Clemson or Temple. They’ll also see Virginia Tech in a neutral court matchup at the HOF Shootout in Charlotte and face off against UConn in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
From here, the most intriguing prospective game on the schedule would be a Charleston Classic championship contest against either West Virginia or Marquette if they can get to that point.
Either way, this is without a doubt the best non-league slate of the Schmidt era.”