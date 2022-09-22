A year ago, goals came at an absolute premium against the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team.
The Gators allowed just two goals all regular season, with 14 shutouts, during a perfect regular year before exiting the playoffs in a 4-1 loss to Lackawanna in the Section 6 Class B2 semifinal.
This year, it won’t be a perfect campaign. A 1-0 loss to St. Mary’s-Lancaster ended a 24-game regular season win streak on Sept. 10, then the Gators dropped a 1-0 game at Section 5 Class D power Fillmore. Still, it’s been a strong start for the Gators, who improved to 7-2 and 5-0 in CCAA Div. I West with a 1-0 win at Southwestern on Wednesday.
A-L returned two of its three Big 30 All-Stars from a year ago, both now-seniors: goalkeeper Jack Conroy and forward Eric Spring. Spring had 34 goals and 12 assists a year ago and looks to be the Gators’ leading scorer again, with 10 goals and six assists through nine games. Senior midfielder Zach Luce was an 11-goal, 11-assist producer a year ago.
A-L’s other Big 30 All-Star, however, was the TH’s Player of the Year, center back Huddy Kwiatkowski, who anchored the defense in front of Conroy and now plays at SUNY Fredonia alongside A-L classmate Chance LaCroix.
With eight returning starters and two more who were also letterwinners last year, A-L started with a strong core, but longtime coach Jon Luce knew the biggest adjustment would be on the back end.
“We started the year trying to find a lineup to replace the stout defense from a year ago,” the 17th-year Gators boss said. “It took most of preseason working with different combinations of players to find the right fit. We are hopeful that the new faces will step up and work hard each game to improve throughout the season. We have most of the offense returning and will need them to produce to support the newer defense. We have given ourselves a difficult non-league schedule to hopefully better prepare us for the postseason.”
While it took some time to get its defense on track — it won its first two games 3-2 and 4-2 against Maple Grove and Bradford in the Gator Cup — A-L allowed only three goals in the last seven games, including four shutouts.
A-L was recently ranked No. 6 in the latest Western New York small school poll.
— After winning a Section 6 Class D championship last fall, its third since 2013, Ellicottville appears to have picked up where it left off.
Despite a regular season record of 4-9-1, the Eagles only needed one game to win that sectional title last year. Ellicottville received a bye to the championship game, where it defeated North Collins 2-1 before losing to Fillmore in the Far West Regional, 4-0.
The Eagles returned 13 letterwinners from that team, including eight returning starters.
“We have quite a few players back from last year,” 20th-year coach Matt Finn said before the season. “We have a dedicated group of soccer players. Our season will depend on how healthy we stay throughout the season.”
Ellicottville earned a momentous victory on Monday, defeating Portville 2-0 to not only avenge a season-opening loss in the Gator Cup but hand the Panthers their first loss in CCAA Div. III East since early in the 2020 season.
Sam Edwards leads ECS with 10 goals and nine assists.
Even after a 4-3 loss to Randolph on Wednesday, Ellicottville sits in pole position to win the CCAA East at 4-1 in the league and 5-2-1 overall.
While losing a big senior group that helped it make the sectional semifinal last year, Portville has a returning Big 30 All-Star, now-senior Michael Cole. Cole has sparked the Panthers’ offense with nine goals and five assists through nine games. After defeating Gowanda/Pine Valley on Wednesday, Portville improved to 5-3-1 (3-1-1 league).
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE Coach: Jon Luce (17th year, 249-42-18) League: CCAA Div. I West 2021 record/postseason: 17-1; Fredonia (W, 5-1, Sec. 6 Class B2 quarterfinal), Lackawanna (L, 4-1, Sec. 6 Class B2 semifinal) Roster: Zach Luce (sr., MF), Jack Conroy (sr., GK), Eric Spring (sr., F), Mason Deming (sr., MF), Henry Brairton (sr., D), Tyler Griffin (sr., D), Ryan Ruolo (sr., MF), Anthony DeCapua (sr., MF), Matthew Rohrbacher (sr., F), Dylan Loiacono (sr., MF), Zach Burnett (sr., MF), Spencer Chamberlain (jr., D), Jesse Decker (jr., D), CJ Ellison (jr., MF), Xavier Hilmey (jr., F), Joshua Nolder (jr., MF), Tyler Slocum (jr., MF), Sean Conroy (jr., MF), Carson Kwiatkowski (soph., D), Luke Griffin (soph., F), Zander Parsons (soph., MF), Cooper Wilczewski (fr., D), Noah Hatch (fr., MF) ELLICOTTVILLE Coach: Matt Finn (20th year, 154-165-16) League: CCAA Div. III East 2021 record/postseason: 5-11-2; North Collins (W, 2-1, Sec. 6 Class D championship), Fillmore (L, 4-0, NYSPHSAA Class D Far West Regional) Roster: Yahir Velazquez-Garcia (sr., MF), Bryan Grundy (sr., F), Sam Edwards (jr., MF), Aiden Harrington (jr., MF), Mason Perks (jr., D), Evan Bauer (jr., GK), William Benatovich (jr., MF), Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge (jr., D), EJ Doherty (jr., MF), Ben Edwards (soph., D), Owen Doherty (soph., F), Maddox Johnson (soph., MF), Toby Coburn (soph., F), Kyle Robinson (soph., D), Merek Peters (soph., D), Cameron Mendell (fr., F) OLEAN Coach: Jim Charles League: CCAA Div. I West 2021 record/postseason: 8-9-1; Lake Shore (W, 3-1, Sec. 6 Class B1 first round), East Aurora (L, 7-0, Sec. 6 Class B1 quarterfinal) Roster: Karsten Stadtler (jr., F), Quintin Allen (sr., MF), Brody Frame (soph., F), Andre Fratercangelo (jr., D), Alex Linderman (jr., MF), Sullivan Hoffman (soph., MF), Tyler Cross (soph., F), Brennen Keiler (soph., F), Noah Kinnaird (soph., D), Tyler Camp (soph., MF), Jared Morgan (sr., F), Gavin Champlin (soph., D), Dawson Mallory (jr., D), Ethan Washington (soph., D), Josh Gardner (sr., GK), Trevor Crouch (jr., D), Braylon Torres (fr., GK), Calvin Williams (fr., D), Gabe Williams (sr., D) PIONEER Coach: Sarah Lawson League: ECIC Div. III 2021 record/postseason: 7-10; Kenmore East (L, 4-2, Sec. 6 Class A2 quarterfinal) Roster: Seth Higgins (sr., GK), Aeddon Landphair (sr., D), Evan Heckathorn (soph., MF), Landon Shultz (jr., MF), Cooper Bekiel (soph., MF), Josh Chitty (sr., MF), Zach Strohm (soph., MF), Levi Martino (soph., D), Gabriel Kempf (jr., F), Zander Terhune (sr., D), Brody King (fr., F), J.T. Carmody (sr., MF), Adam Romance (soph., D), Ethan Metlak (jr., D) PORTVILLE Coach: J.J. McIntosh League: CCAA Div. III East 2021 record/postseason: 15-1-1; Frewsburg (W, 2-0, Sec. 6 Class C quarterfinal), Maple Grove (L, 4-0, Sec. 6 Class B2 semifinal) Roster: Colin German (fr., MF), Brady German (soph., D), Braeden Carter (soph., D), Wyatt Evans (soph., MF), Owen Faulkner (soph., MF), Drake Weidmann (jr., D), Marcus Wilson (jr., F), Michael Cole (sr., D), Logan Zeigler (soph., D), Bryan Randolph (sr., MF), Lucas Scanlon (sr., D), Aiden Weimer (soph., D), Joe Randolph (sr., MF), Cole Faulkner (sr., D), Mario Pascucci (sr., F), Simon Szymanski (jr., D), Kaiden Scanlon (jr., MF), Nathaniel Chamberlain (sr., F), Joel Stives (sr., MF), Chris Austin (sr., F), Will Smith (sr., D), Troy VanSickle (jr., GK) SALAMANCA/CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY Coach: Scott Brady (1st year) League: CCAA Div. III East 2021 record/postseason: 0-16; Royalton-Hartland (L, 9-0, Sec. 6 Class B2 first round) Roster: Jordan Ambuske (sr., MF), Gabriel Redeye-Desposito (jr., F), Archer Newark (jr., F), Brien Funke (sr., MF), D.T. Taylor (soph., D), Ben Seiflein (soph., D), Mason Brewer (soph., F), John Matteson (sr., F), Andy Herrick (sr., MF), Alex Crowell (soph., F), Christian Horn (jr., F), Ashton Clark-Sanford (soph., GK), Mikey Beardi (sr., D), Kyler Colton (jr., D), Saje Eschborn (soph., D), Shawn Blakesslee (soph., D)