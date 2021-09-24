For the second time in two home games, Bills coach Sean McDermott will square off against a team coached by a good friend.
And, once again, Buffalo is favored by a touchdown.
The first one didn’t turn out so well as underdog Pittsburgh – coached by Mike Tomlin, whose tie with McDermott dated to their time playing for William & Mary – handed the Bills a 23-16 defeat in the season-opener.
Come tomorrow afternoon at Highmark Stadium (1 o’clock, Fox-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM), Buffalo (1-1) will entertain the Washington Football Team (1-1), coached by Ron Rivera for whom McDermott was defensive coordinator in Carolina for six years and before that the two spent four seasons together on Andy Reid’s staff with the Eagles.
The game will mark a first as fans coming to the game will not be admitted unless they have proof of coronavirus vaccination and once inside while masks aren’t required, they are recommended.
The Bills followed their loss in the opener with a 35-0 victory at Miami, while the WFT, after falling at home 20-16 to the Chargers, beat the Giants, 30-29, Thursday night on a second-chance field goal in the final seconds.
AS IT was with Tomlin, McDermott’s long-time friendship with the opposing coach was a major subject this week.
“This is one of those things where it’s like two brothers,” Rivera said. “I’ve known Sean for a very long time, we both started on Andy (Reid’s) original staff and Brandon Beane (Bills general manager and former Panthers assistant GM) and I got started in Charlotte.
“I’ve been fortunate to know Leslie (Frazier, Bills defensive coordinator) a long time, we were teammates (with the Bears and assistant coaches in Philadelphia). I’ve developed some really good bonds with those guys, so to me it’s kind of like when you fight your brothers … you want to whip ‘em, but you don’t want to hurt them.”
ON THE FIELD, focus has been on the quarterbacks.
Buffalo’s Josh Allen, runner-up in last season’s NFL MVP race, is off to a pedestrian start. He’s completing only 56% of his passes for a mere 225 yards per game with three touchdown passes, an interception, and an average passer rating (77.9).
Meanwhile, the WFT has a default starter.
It was former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick’s job until a severe hip problem sent him to injured reserve to be replaced by Taylor Heinicke, the fourth-year pro from Old Dominion.
Since replacing Fitzpatrick in the opener, he’s hitting 74% completions with three TDs, a pick and a 104.4 passer rating. His favorite target is wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has 15 catches in two games.
And while tomorrow will be only his third regular-season start, Heinicke also quarterbacked the WFT in a home playoff game last January against wild-card Tampa Bay, the eventual Super Bowl champion, and played impressively in a 31-23 loss.
THE REALITY is, while Allen has struggled these first two games, Frazier’s defense has thrived.
It has given up only one touchdown (Pittsburgh’s other TD was on a blocked punt), logged eight sacks and is second in the league in fewest passing yards surrendered.
Meanwhile, as Allen tries to find his way, the Bills have seemingly rediscovered a running game, averaging 130 yards per start, sixth best in the NFL.
However, the Bills’ concern tomorrow will be handling the WFT’s talented defensive line as ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat and tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen are all first-round draft picks and form one of the NFL’s top front fours.
And, starting at one outside linebacker spot is Cole Holcomb, who starred at North Carolina and is the son of Portville natives Jack and Beth.
SO, IS THERE an advantage with Rivera and McDermott knowing each other’s philosophy so well?
As the WFT coach put it, “Sean and I used to say, whenever we would play Coach Reid or any of his other disciples, “they know that we know that you know … and since they know I know what you know, we know what’s going to happen already.’
“We’re going to have to match up to (the Bills) and try to get a sense and a feel for it. But it’s going to be hard because you look at your tendency sheets and you try to break those right off the bat.”
However, even though it’s a road game and the stands will be filled with the opposing faithful, that’s fine with Rivera.
“It’s kind of cool to watch (the reaction) in Buffalo, unfortunately we’re going to have to deal with it on Sunday,” he said. “But we appreciate having the fans back in the stands so they can get going and there can be some excitement. They can really help as far as getting players excited.
“This will be fun, I’m truly excited about what they’ve done (in recent seasons) and excited about the opportunity to play them.”