ALMOND — Make it four-straight shutouts to start the season for the Genesee Valley/Belfast girls soccer team.
Harley Proctor tallied the first marker and Hannah Southwick-Powers followed with a hat trick to guide the JagDogs to a 4-0 triumph over Alfred-Almond in non-league action on Saturday.
Addison Grusendorf assisted Proctor’s goal while Sophie Zillgitt had the helper on two of Southwick-Powers’ goals as GV/B took a 3-0 lead at the break. Southwick-Powers added a final goal after the break, with Sondra Guilford assisting.
“We came out flat in the second half, but our defense has been rock solid to start the season,” GV/Belfast co-coach Duane Powers told wellsvillesports.com. “We had five shutouts all of last season, now we have four through our first four games.
“It’s definitely a great start, and it helps after we moved Mary (Hamer) to sweeper last season. She was learning on the go, but fast forward to this year and she is much more comfortable taking control for us. It’s allowed us to open up the field even more because we all have so much confidence in her and the defense as a whole.”
Ashley Burrows made five saves to preserve the shutout for the JagDogs (4-0), who outshot A-A, 13-5.
Pioneer 8, Lackawanna 0
LACKAWANNA — Brittany Bliss and Gretchen Rumfola each had a goal and two assists and different players scored in a balanced effort for Pioneer.
Jayden Leederman, Blair French, Abby Mason, Cam Marrs, Ella Fyock and Emma Watson all added markers for the Panthers (4-1), who built up a 5-0 first-half lead before piling on in the second half.
Shay Edwards added an assist and Mason and Taylor Rosier needed just one combined save to earn the clean sheet.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, North Collins 1
NORTH COLLINS — Evelyn Janora scored just four minutes in and Cattaraugus-Little Valley held the lead throughout while moving to 3-0.
Madison Spink tallied off an Olivia Seiflein pass to give the Timberwolves a 2-0 halftime lead. Rebekah Butcher provided an insurance goal after the break.
Onalee Osgood made seven saves for C-LV. Breanna Kaczanowski scored in the later stages while Hailey Jasinski (1 save) and Meadow Mitchell (7 saves) split time in net for North Collins (0-2).