OLEAN — Katie Douthit hit a two-run triple to lead the Pink Ladies to a 12-5 victory over Village Green Thursday Night in Olean Women’s Slow-Pitch Softball League play.
Kelly Tinger hit an RBI double and Ashley Colley hit a two-RBI double for the victors as they took a 10-0 lead after the first two innings and rolled to the win at Forness Field 9.
Angee’s 14, Pink Ladies 5
Angee’s (7-1) won its second game of the night, after collecting a forfeit earlier on Thursday as Kristiana Pavone hit a home run and Bethany Fratercangelo went 2-for-4 with a triple.
Gabby Carpenter also went 3-for-4 with a double and Deanna Foster added a double on her birthday for Angee’s.
For Pink Ladies (5-3), Hayleigh Federowicz went 2-for-3 and Chrissy Martin hit a double.
Union Whiskey 19, State King 5
Brooke DeYoe hit a three-run home run along with two doubles to lead Union Whiskey (3-4).
Grace Wood (two doubles) and Mandy Bushnell also had three hits each while Jenna Hadley had a double and Emily Horth had two hits for the winners.
Paige Smith hit a double and a triple for State King (0-8).
Baxter’s Hardware 17, Talty’s Shamrocks 11
Hope Hollebeck led Baxter’s (3-4), hitting 3-for-4 including a double and an inside the park home run.
Rachel Confer hit two inside the park home runs for Baxter’s, Heather Kio went 4-for-4 and Lorinda Smith went 3-for-4 with a triple.
For Talty’s (1-6), Mel Lyons went 3-for-3 and Angelina Mesiarik and Missy Miles both went 3-for-4 with a double.