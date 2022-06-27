Ashley Peterson homered and Angee’s edged Talty’s, 7-6, in the final inning for a dramatic win in Olean Women’s Softball League action Monday.
Peterson hit a home run in the seventh inning to tie it at 6. Later in the frame, Bethany Fratercangelo reached base and Courtney McCutcheon brought her home on a sacrifice fly for what proved to be the game-winning run.
Gabby Carpenter and Hannah Lathrop both went 2-for-3 with a double while Nyla Rueter was also 2-for-3 for Angee’s (5-1). Lina Mesiark went 4-for-4 with a home run and Missy Miles was 3-for-4 for Talty’s (1-5).
Baxter’s Hardware 17, State King 13
Miranda Ruffner went 3-for-4 with a triple and Rachel and Ann Confer both were 4-for-4 to spark Baxter’s Hardware (2-4).
Alexis Flint went 4-for-5 with a triple for the winners.
For State King (0-6), Shannon Detweiler was 4-for-4, Kim Martinelli was 3-for-5 with a double and Paige Smith hit an inside-the-park home run.
Allegany Beverage 23, Flickerwood Wine 6
Makenna Pancio went 4-for-4 with a home run and Sara Levia (3-for-4) also homered to power Allegany-Beverage.
Jen and Marissa Olson each went 4-for-4 with a double and Lacee Pearl, Ashley Brown and Kelly Rzepka all went 3-for-3 for Allegany Beverage (5-1). Loran Melfi and Kali Abdo were both 3-for-4.
Jenna Hicks was 2-for-3 with a triple and Meghan Hollenbeck was also 2-for-3 for Flickerwood (1-4).
Union Whiskey 14, Broken Wing 13
Kristin Sledge recorded two hits, including a home run, to help lead Union Whiskey.
Grace Wood totaled three hits, knocking a double and a triple, and Emily Horth had two doubles for Union Whiskey (2-4). Melissa Brant, Mandy Bushnell, Savannah Carapellatti and Kaitlynn Roberson all added two hits.
For Broken Wing (3-2), Caleigh Ensell hit a home run and doubled while Nelly Freeman had four hits, including a double. Jena Linn had three hits, with two doubles, and Kasey Wilder tripled.
Randy’s Up The River 18, Village Green 6
Alex Calbi went 5-for-5 and Alyssa Ramarge hit a third-inning grand slam to power Randy’s Up The River (5-1).
Jaleesa Ard-Sledge posted four hits while Jill Slawiak and Jess Weinman each had three hits for the winners. Kayla Welty, Kim Clayton and Ramarge all finished with two hits as part of Randy’s 22-hit attack.
For Village Green (2-4), Kylie Kinman had three hits.
Pink Ladies 12, Misfits 7
Elyse Graham launched three home runs to key Pink Ladies.
Katie Douthit went 3-for-4 with a triple while Sara Pfeiffer, Kelly Tincher and Sara Weasley also went 3-for-4 for Pink Ladies (4-2).
Misfits fell to 2-4.
Flickerwood Wine 24, State King 10
Liz Rix went 4-for-5 and smacked three home runs to lead Flickerwood Wine in the second game of a two-opponent doubleheader.
Jenna Hicks went 5-for-5 with a triple, Rachel Anderson was 4-for-5 with a double and Meghan Hollenbeck (3-for-5), Dani Newman (2-for-5) and Kristin Tanner also doubled for the winners. Baylee Brien was 3-for-5 while Kelsie Dinkins and Melissa Elder each went 2-for-4 for Flickerwood (2-4).
Sara Livingston finished 3-for-3 with a triple while Katie Maedl and Amber Mohr both went 2-for-4 with a double for State King (0-7). Kim Martinelli, Paige Smith, Shannon Detweiler, Meghan Mesler and Shannon Schoonover all went 2-for-3.