Jordan Lucas and Jaleesa Ard-Sledge both hit home runs to key Randy’s Up the River past Baxter’s Hardware, 19-4, in Olean Women’s Softball League action Thursday night.
Ard-Sledge totaled three hits and four RBI and Lucas finished with three hits and three RBI. Alex Calbi went 4-for-4 while Spryce York and Jill Slawiak each had three hits and Kayla Welty and Kim Clayton both had two hits for Randy’s (6-2).
Rachel Confer had two hits for Baxter’s, which was playing the second of a two-team doubleheader and fell to 3-6.
Union Whiskey 18, Talty’s Shamrocks 8
Grace Wood hit a home run, tripled and finished with three hits to lead Union Whiskey.
Brooke DeYoe and Kristen Sledge also had three hits, including a triple, and Jenna Hadley had three hits with a double for UW (4-4).
Kaitlin Roberson tripled in the win.
Chrissy Hetrick had three hits while Emily Warner and Cas Mills (triple) each had two hits for Talty’s (1-7).
Angee’s 17, Allegany Beverage 16
Ann Kennedy went 4-for-5 with a double to key Angee’s (8-1) to a narrow win in a battle of one-loss teams.
Nyla Rueter and Ashley Peterson both went 3-for-5 with a double and Bethany Fratercangelo also finished 3-for-5 for Angee’s.
Marissa Olsen went 5-for-6 with a home run and triple for Allegany Beverage (5-2). Jen Olsen had three hits, including two doubles, and Sara Levia (double) also had three hits.
Flickerwood Wine 22, Baxter’s Hardware 5
Jenna Hicks (double) and Rachel Anderson both finished 4-for-5 to guide Flickerwood Wine.
Britta Rajski and Meghan Hollenbeck were both 3-for-6, Baylee Brien was 3-for-5 and Dani Newman was 2-for-5 with a double for the winners (3-5).
For Baxter’s Hardware (3-5), Kate Goodreau was 2-for-3.
Misfits 22, State King 9
Sunnea John hit not one, but two two-run home runs as part of an 11-run first inning to propel the Misfits.
John drove in Emily Brown with both home runs. Ashley Abrams also homered to lead off the second inning for the Misfits (4-4). Candy Miller recorded a pair of second-inning strikeouts as part of the pitching win.
State King fell to 0-9.
Smethport VFW 18, Pink Ladies 7
Karly Welty went 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles to help keep first-place Smethport VFW unbeaten at 8-0.
Molly Kate McCullough and Courtney MacNeal both went 3-for-5 with a double and the former also had a triple for the winners. Megan Zylinski had two hits with a triple and Amber Nelson, Mary Okerlund and Abbey Woodard all added three hits.
For Pink Ladies (5-4), Sara Pfeiffer was 3-for-4 while Katie Douthit, Elyse Graham, Courtney Martin and Kelly Button each had two hits.
Village Green 11, Broken Wing 8
Heather Lundy went 2-for-4 with a triple and Heather Burdick was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles to lift Village Green.
Village Green (3-5) was spurred by a five-run third inning that included seven total hits.
Sam Steadman went 3-for-4 with a home run and Nelly Freeman doubled for Broken Wing (3-4).