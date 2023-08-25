ANDOVER — The Town of Andover Wetlands Project will be the scene for the 32nd Annual Kids Fishing Contest on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The contest will be held at the Andover Ponds off of Route 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration will begin at 7:45 a.m. Trophies will be awarded at 2:45 p.m. There is no entry fee.
Age groups include: 5 and under, 6-8, 9-11, and 12-15. Trophies will be awarded for the top three fish in each age group. There will also be trophies for the smallest, largest and most fish of the day. Other categories with trophies awarded are for largest bass and largest carp. There is also a special award in memory of Senators Jess Present and Pat McGee, who were supporters of the Wetlands Project since its inception. The award is given to a participant who displays the qualities of Perseverance, Dedication, and Persistence which were the characteristics of the Senators.
Volunteers are needed to help with the contest and if you would like to help, or for more information, please call 585-593-1624 or 585-610-2241. For information about the event, visit the website: andoverwetlandskidsfishingcontest.com.