ELMA — Section 6 has announced its ninth annual Section 6 Hall of Fame class, including Olean state champion wrestler Clar Anderson and longtime West Valley coach and administrator Rick DeKay.
Anderson and DeKay are part of the 10-member Section 6 (NYSPHSAA) Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
The full list of inductees includes Clar Anderson (athlete, Olean), Starling Bryant (coach, East/Buffalo Public Schools), Patrick Burke (administrator, Lockport), Richard DeKay (administrator, West Valley), Byron Mulkey (athlete, Niagara Wheatfield), Timm Slade (administrator, Section 6), Jen Suhr (athlete, Fredonia), Thomas Sutton (sports official, boys lacrosse), Gene Tundo (coach, Orchard Park) and Jeffrey Tundo (athlete, Orchard Park).
According to a press release, the Section 6 Hall of Fame was “established to honor and recognize those, within its organization, who excelled in their roles as athletes, administrators, coaches, officials, or contributors who have provided meritorious service.”
This year’s induction ceremony is set for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at The Columns Banquets, 2221 Transit Rd., Elma, NY 14059. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and dinner, followed by an induction ceremony. Dinner reservations are $45 per individual, $25 for children ages 4-12. Reservations and ticket purchases must be made prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
Reservations may be made at: https://gofan.co/app/events/1028238?schoolId=NYSHSAAVI