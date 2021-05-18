OLEAN — Kiley Anastasia struck out 12 Allegany-Limestone batters on her way to a complete-game shutout for the Olean softball team on Tuesday.
Anastasia scattered three hits and four walks over seven innings, while also knocking a single at the plate herself while the Huskies defeated Allegany-Limestone, 2-0, in CCAA I West play.
Anastasia’s counterpart in the circle, Kourtney Magara, struck out three while allowing six hits and one walk over six strong innings for the Gators.
Hayley Fedeorwicz had a double for the Huskies, while Makenna Pancio and Chrissy Martin each drove in a run. Olean’s second-inning run proved to be all the Huskies would need to score.
“I think we left runners on base in every inning but the first,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “We just could not get that key hit to score more runs tonight. Give (A-L) credit, they made every play that was hit to them, and we hit some balls hard tonight.”
Maraga, Kearstin Foster and Devin Ralston each accounted for one of the Gators’ hits.
With the win, Olean improved to 2-0, while A-L fell to 1-3.
CCAA I EAST
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 12, Salamanca 3
CATTARAUGUS — Alex Minnekine had three hits, including a double and a triple, to lead Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-1) over Salamanca (1-1).
Maegan Ellis had three hits of her own for the Timberwolves, including a triple, while Macy Pritchard and Lexi Mikowicz each had two hits. Pritchard also drove in two runs.
Mikowicz struck out eight Salamanca batters in the circle for C-LV while allowing just four hits and two walks.
For Salamanca, Alyssa Perkins knocked in two runs with a double, while Emma Brown, Makayla Burch and Myra Breazeale each singled.
Emma Brown struck out seven Timberwolves in the circle for Salamanca.
North Collins 15, West Valley 2
WEST VALLEY — In addition to a 10-strikeout, winning pitching performance Kayla Dechow singled and scored a run to lead North Collins (1-1) over West Valley (0-2).
Haily Jasinski added a hit and scored four runs for NC.
WV pitcher Lauren Frascella struck out 15 batters while walking 16, and helped herself at the plate with a two-run triple. Bethan Stanier added three hits for WV.
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 9, Addison 0
BOLIVAR — Jessica Majot pitched Bolivar-Richburg to a shutout victory, throwing a two-hitter as she struck out 12 and walked two.
McKinlee Harris was 3-for-4 with a double, home run, and four RBI for B-R (7-1). Paityn Johnston (two RBI) and Kayli Giardini both went 2-for-3 for the Wolverines, who took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning and tacked on eight more runs in the sixth.