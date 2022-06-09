Each inductee who took the stage at Buffalo RiverWorks on Wednesday took their own unique path to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.
For two new Hall of Famers, their paths were inextricably linked to the Olean area: legendary Olean basketball coach Jeff Anastasia and former St. Bonaventure basketball star Tim Winn. Another honoree found a new home locally in Cuba after an incredible coaching run in Buffalo: Sally Kus’ Sweet Home girls volleyball team earned the “Team of Distinction” honor for its run of excellence.
An Olean native, Anastasia spent his entire career in his hometown and oversaw one of Western New York’s perennially strongest high school basketball programs. After a 32-year run with the Huskies’ varsity team, he retired with the most coaching wins in Western New York boys basketball history, but he’s quick to point out that coaches don’t really win games. The players, Anastasia said, are the ones who make the shots or grab the crucial loose balls that decide the game, stating “I’ve never won a game as a coach.”
“I just think it's so humbling,” Anastasia said of representing Olean and the Southern Tier during a press conference for the 2022 inductees. “We have that saying at Olean, you know it takes all the Huskies to pull the sled. But I look at it as a group effort.
“When I started out coaching, Dean (Edwards) played for me, he ended up getting a full ride to Butler and his dad was the superintendent of schools at the time. He said, ‘Jeff, you'll never win a sectional title because you can't compete with the Buffalo city schools, they're too athletic.’ I think that gave me the drive to really work harder and kind of put Olean on the map. I think over the years we were able to do that. But again, it was a group effort.”
Anastasia beamed with pride as he showed off congratulatory messages on his phone, including one from former Olean Washington West school principal Cheryl Vecchio and one from one of his former players, Edwards.
“I cannot think of a more deserving person,” Vecchio’s message read. “As a teacher and coach you always gave nothing less than 100%. Please don't ever think of yourself as just an elementary teacher or high school basketball coach. You never had tunnel vision on only winning. You talked the talk and walked the walk. Your legacy to countless others is your leadership style, you modeled perseverance, a strong work ethic, respecting and caring for others, sportsmanship and humbleness. I am honored to have you as a dear friend.”
Edwards told his former coach, “It's certainly well deserved. Trust me when I tell you that you were definitely much more than just a coach. You were a mentor, counselor, coach and a friend, not just to me but to all of your players. You left a lasting impression on all of us whether you knew it or not.”
In retirement since 2019, Anastasia admitted he misses the game, particularly the relationships that coaches build with their players. He still followed local basketball, whether by watching games online during the pandemic or attending in person and maintains strong relationships with area coaches, including Olean’s Tim Kolasinski and Salamanca’s Adam Bennett.
Anastasia looked back on some of the former GBSHOF inductees with awe to think he’s now on the same list.
“I think it's just very humbling, very, very humbling,” he said. “When I think of Bob Lanier, when I was a young boy when he was playing at Bonaventure, I can remember getting his autograph and looking up and just what a tremendous player he was. I look at Bob being inducted here, I look at Jim Kelly, I look at Thurman Thomas, I look at all the guys and I've said it several times since I got word that I was going to be inducted, that I was just a high school coach.”
But based on the reactions of Vecchio and Edwards, he was much more than that.
— Only a handful of other former Bona basketball players have earned the same honor as Winn as members of the GBSHOF: Lanier (from the inaugural class of 1991), Tom Stith (1999), Ronald “Whitey” Martin (2010), George Carter (2012) and Dale Tepas (2014). Former Bona coaches Larry Weise (2002) and Eddie Donovan (1992) are also members of the hall.
“That's a big deal when you think about all of the success that's come through Bonaventure,” Winn said. “I was with Jim Baron this past weekend for the reunion and we were talking about that. It's hard to put it into words really because what do you compare it to? There's nothing to really compare it to. Like this is it, in regards to where I'm from, what I've done, this is the top of the mountain.”
Winn, who lives in Charlotte, N.C., these days, said he comes back to campus every year or two. He was part of the Bona basketball program’s 20-player centennial all-time team. This honor in particular had Winn “in awe.”
“It takes a lot to get me to the point where I'm in awe,” he said. “This is one of those moments. I've been inducted to other Hall of Fames, but you look at the names on the list of all the guys who historically have been through here, it's real humbling. It's one of those things where, 'is this really happening?' Accomplishments aside, just look at the names. It's probably one of the most humbling but gratifying accomplishments of my life.”
Winn said the recruitment by former Bona assistant Rob Lanier was the “driver” in his decision to play at Bonaventure, along with Caswell Cyrus. As seniors in 2000, Winn and Cyrus led Bona to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1978.
“If Rob's not there, neither one of us are there,” he noted. “But to look back on it, you come into a situation where a school hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament in a million years, if we can somehow pull them up to a national acknowledgement, then you've done a hell of a job. So you get to 2000, we did that. It's one of those things where pulling our university up to where everyone in the nation is walking around with their chest poked out that's affiliated with St. Bonaventure, it's stuff that heroes are made out of. We're legends down there.”
— Kus was a prior GBSHOF individual inductee in 1997. Her volleyball team had a win percentage of 96.5% from 1975-1997, including a 292-match win streak. This year, those 22 seasons worth of players received some recognition as well.
“I got so many accolades personally and I always felt the kids needed more accolades, ‘Why isn't this happening?’” Kus said. “So when they called me and told me the program was going to be inducted all 22 years, I was almost crying. I just thought this is the best thing I've heard, ever. Long overdue.”
Kus and her husband had a cottage in Cuba for years, but moved there full-time in 2002 after their retirement, enjoying a quieter life outside: she misses Wegmans, but not the “white knuckle” driving in Buffalo. But that wasn’t the end of her coaching career, finding her way back to volleyball at Cuba-Rushford.
“My granddaughter was living with us,” she said. “She was little at the time but somehow I got back into coaching. I was just doing modified for a little while and then somehow I got snuck up to varsity.”
Kus maintains that nothing her teams accomplished would have been possible without the implementation of Title IX a half-century ago.
“Sweet Home was very progressive,” she said. “We had a great athletic director, Bob Barczak.
“I kind of reflect back now and this is the 50th anniversary of Title IX. None of this would have happened without that. This is like an outcome of Title IX and who could ask for anything more, because I don't think it would have happened without it.”