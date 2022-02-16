SALAMANCA — In a rematch just four days after a 22-point loss to first-place Olean, the Salamanca boys basketball team was nearly up to the challenge of beating the Huskies on Wednesday.
Salamanca took Olean down to the wire in CCAA West I play, tied late into the fourth quarter. Cade Anastasia made two go-ahead baskets in the final two minutes, the second of which put the Huskies ahead for good with 1:12 remaining as OHS held on for a 55-53 victory.
Zion James led Olean with 24 points, Kamdyn McClain scored 11 points and Anastasia added 10.
For Salamanca, Harley Hoag scored 25 points with five rebounds. Andy Herrick dished out six assists and Hayden Hoag made five assists.
It was a tight contest throughout, as neither team led by more than one score after each quarter.
“It’s an unbelievably tough game to lose,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “We’re still not at full strength yet and we knew not many people gave us a chance to win that game but we had every expectation to win that game. We had chances to win. Credit them, they made plays down the stretch. It was an outstanding high school basketball game.
“I told the guys if we continue to play with that kind of intensity. We have the ability to do something special. We’re finally back to full strength on Friday and we have to continue to improve.”
CCAA WEST I
Allegany-Limestone 42, Southwestern 38
JAMESTOWN — Andrew Giardini paced Allegany-Limestone in its third consecutive league win, recording a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Tyler Curran scored 10 points with nine assists and five rebounds for A-L (13-7).
Aidan Kennedy led Southwestern with 19 points.
“I thought defensively we were great,” ALCS coach Glenn Anderson said. “Our gap help was fantastic and anything they got was contested. Ty did a great job finding guys for open shots and layups when they loaded up on him. It’s always nice to get a road win in this league. Every game is a grind.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Fillmore 76, Cuba-Rushford 40
CUBA — Zach Sisson paced Fillmore (14-4) with 17 points, highlighting a group of five double-digit scorers.
Mitch Ward had 14 points, Carter Sisson added 13, Will Roeske had 12 and Luke Columbo 11.
Jack Frank had 11 points to lead Cuba-Rushford (10-9).
CCAA CENTRAL
Frewsburg 64, Portville 46
FREWSBURG — Maxx Yehl put up another double-double to lead Portville, but the Panthers fell as Frewsburg pulled away in second quarter
Tied 11-11 after the first, the Bears outscored the Panthers 15-5 before halftime.
Yehl had 20 points and 15 rebounds.
“We struggled to match their physicality from their guards,” Portville coach Josh Brooks said. “They played solid defense and forced multiple turnovers.”
Connor Murray led Frewsburg with 28 points in six 3-pointers and Gavin Smith had 17 points.
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 41, Pine Valley 30
ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville avenged a 76-59 loss with lockdown defense and clinched a share of the division championship.
ECS (8-11, 7-3) will share the league title with the winner of tonight’s North Collins at Pine Valley game, as both teams enter their final league contest with three losses.
After a 2-3 start in the league, Ellicottville won its final five CCAA East games to claim its sixth consecutive season (since 2015-16) with at least a share of the title.
“Our physicality has jumped up over the last couple weeks,” ECS coach Dave McCann said. “When we played up there we gave up 76 points and it was mostly because we weren’t physical enough. We were all over the court tonight being physical and not letting guys drive by. We had a lot of steals, contested shots and we rebounded. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well but we were able to maintain that least mainly because of our defense.”
Owen Chudy had nine points and 10 rebounds and Logan Grinols scored nine points with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Eagles. Braylon Wyatt grabbed seven boards.
For Pine Valley, Wayne Libby scored 15 points and Bryce Sercu had 13 rebounds, nine assists and five steals.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 59, Forestville 32
FORESTVILLE — Josh Halterman scored 12 points and Dakota Allen had 11 points for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (12-6).
For Forestville, Aiden Piccolo had 15 points and Ethan Ecker and Brayden Smith had seven rebounds each.
North Collins 66, Franklinville 44
NORTH COLLINS — Franklinville couldn’t shake off a slow start, as North Collins rode a 24-5 lead after the first quarter to a victory.
Noah Shenk led Franklinville (12-7, 4-5) with 18 points and Blake Frank had 11 points and nine rebounds. Hayden Trietley pulled down seven rebounds.
“They jumped out right away and hit four threes on us in the first quarter,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “Down by 19 in the first quarter, that’s tough to come back from.”
For North Collins, Chris Smith scored 24 points, Matthew Sweet added 21 and Derek Ebersole had 17.