OLEAN – Cade Anastasia and the rest of the Olean High School football team were one step ahead of Cheektowaga on Friday night.
Who would have figured that after how the last two weeks played out?
The Huskies got three touchdowns from Anastasia and the defense did enough to keep one of Western New York’s top running backs under wraps. The result was a 28-20 Section 6, Class B-2 victory at Bradner Stadium that went a long way in helping erase the memory of back-to-back league losses for OHS.
“As bad as it was a week ago,” coach Phil Vecchio said, “it’s as good tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort all night.”
To put it lightly, the Huskies (3-2, 2-2 league) and Warriors (3-2, 2-1) were heading in opposite directions.
Following a 34-0 stomping last week in which Vecchio said Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/ Maple Grove “handed us our lunch,” the coach told his team he was embarrassed.
This was the same Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove team that Cheektowaga trounced 30-14 two weeks ago in its run of three straight wins.
“We had a really good week of practice,” Vecchio said.
It paid off. Especially for Anastasia.
The senior captain produced both of Olean’s touchdowns in the second half on interception returns of 65 and 50 yards. Anastasia jumped on a quick screen pass to the flat on the first takeaway to extend the Huskies’ lead to 21-6 late in the third quarter.
“He studied film and knew that they did that,” Vecchio said.
“I watched a lot of film” on Cheektowaga, Anastasia added. “When I saw him coming in motion, I had seen it in practice. We had gone over it. I thought it was coming and went after it.”
The second interception TD came with 2:16 left after Anastasia weaved through the Cheektowaga offense.
Following the Thomas Bates extra point that gave OHS a 28-12 lead, the Olean cheering sections sang along with the “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Good Bye” tune playing in the stadium.
But it wasn’t quite over yet. Charles Young returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown and Cheektowaga got the ball back with one second left. A desperation heave fell incomplete to end the contest.
Camren Warburton led Cheektowaga with 160 yards on 23 rushes. The senior did most of his damage in the second half, including a 53-yard TD run.
Despite the 7.0 yards per carry average, the yardage output was a season-low for Warburton, who came into the game with 1,034 yards through four games, including efforts of 328, 262, and 260 and 12 total touchdowns during the Warriors’ three-game winning streak.
“We just knew that we had to play physical, get low at his legs, and gang tackle,” Anastasia said.
Olean registered eight tackles for loss, including two each for Anastasia and Ryan Isenberg (team-high 7 tackles). Lucas Brushingham added a sack while Aaron Vincent and Chris Bargy shared another.
The Huskies also forced and recovered a Warburton fumble in the fourth quarter that helped keep OHS in control.
Vecchio credited his defensive coordinator Terry Burrows and the Olean players for containing Cheektowaga’s running game counter traps and pulling action.
“Our linebackers had a fantastic game,” Vecchio said. “Our two defensive ends and our whole defensive line stood up to them. I mean they’re a big team. They’re a lot bigger than we are. We just showed tremendous fight. I’m just so proud of our guys.”
The Warriors struck first on a 66-yard Lemario Jones touchdown catch from Matt Barr (8 of 17, 138 yards) in the first quarter.
The Huskies responded with a 14-yard scoring run from Memphis App following a muffed punt return and Anastasia’s first TD – a 23-yard reception from Joe Mest. Anastasia (3 catches for 48 yards) pulled the ball away from the defender and bobbled it momentarily before securing it with both feet in bounds for a 14-6 lead.
Asked if he ever totaled three touchdowns in a game, Anastasia said: “I think the most I’ve had is two”
The effort earned high praise from his coach.
“I’d take Cade over any receiver or defensive back around,” Vecchio said. “He’s just a really, really good player.”
App led the Huskies on the ground with 88 yards on 26 carries while adding three catches for 34 yards. Isenberg chipped in 50 yards on 12 attempts.
Mest finished 7 of 13 for 79 yards and a touchdown and directed an OHS offense that converted 7 of 15 third downs.
Olean’s only turnover came when Mest was stripped on a dropback with the Huskies at Cheektowaga’s 8. The lost fumble ended a drive of 62 yards on 11 plays that ate up the first 7 1/2 minutes of the third quarter.
“I screwed up a call down here,” Vecchio said. “We should have kept running the ball. They bailed me out, let’s put it that way.”