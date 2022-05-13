ST. BONAVENTURE — It might not have been quite as lopsided as the first meeting.
But the Olean High softbal team followed largely the same blueprint to another convincing victory over Southwestern a season sweep on Friday night:
It jumped out to an early lead and tacked on runs throughout. It piled up hits offensively and it received a shutdown performance defensively.
Kiley Anastasia went 3-for-3 with an RBI and four runs and she and Emma Edwards combined a two-hitter to guide the Huskies to a 10-1 triumph in a CCAA I West rematch at St. Bonaventure’s Joyce Field.
Anastasia hit an “inside the parker” which went down as a double with an error as part of a three-run first inning. She also struck out seven and allowed one walk in five shutout innings and she and Edwards surrendered just one hit apiece.
Hannah Nelson went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, Ariel Maine was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, JoJo Gibbons posted two hits and drove in two runs and Edwards (3 runs) also had two hits for the Huskies (10-6), who bounced back in solid fashion from a 3-2 loss to Fredonia on Wednesday.
“We played much better tonight as a team,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “We played solid defense with some great hustle plays and we were aggressive at the plate.”
Makenna Pancio had a hit and drove in two runs for OHS. Teagan Shedd recorded both hits for Southwestern (2-10).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 9, Andover/Whitesville 1
ANDOVER — Malayna Ayers fired a 13-strikeout no-hitter to power Bolivar-Richburg. Ayers issued two walks, but the lone run she allowed was unearned.
Madigan Harris was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored while Jessica Majot (3 runs, 1 RBI) and McKinlee Harris (run) also had two hits for the Wolverines, who plated two runs in the third and fourth innings to add to a 2-1 lead, then used a three-run sixth to seal it.
Allison Zilker doubled and scored once for B-R (15-1).
Zoey Lee (5 strikeouts, 4 walks) allowed nine runs on 11 hits for A/W, though only four were earned. Olivia Waters had the RBI and Gabbi Hall scored the lone run.
CCAA II EAST
North Collins 8, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 6
CATTARAUGUS — Mckenna Rice posted two hits and two RBI and Sophie Vanstrom struck out eight while scattering six hits and five walks to lead North Collins.
Hailey Jasinski had two hits while Cate Ayers doubled and drove in two runs for the Eagles. Shannon Frazier had the other hit for NC.
Kaylee Marek (2O, 4 BB) and Grace Arnold (4 SO, 3 BB) combined to allow six hits for Cattaraugus-Little Valley. Grace Arnold had two RBI and she and Destynee Ly each had two hits. Alex Minnekine and Caitlin O’Neill each had one hit for the Timbervoles, who have opted out of the postseason and finished the year 2-10.