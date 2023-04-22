The stream, when we arrived, was the lowest it’d been all year, but there was still decent current.
We half-slid, half-stumbled down the steep bank to the creek side and I was preparing to cast when Scott fell. My head whipped around. First glance was alarming. Scott lay on the ground, his face screwed up in agony. Had he broken his leg or arm?
“Scott, are you alright?”
This could be a significant injury. He couldn’t even answer, the pain was so bad, but he briefly waved his hand in a give-me-some-time motion. Looking up the high, steep bank there was little doubt I’d have to get help if his injury was serious.
After a minute or two Scott gingerly moved his arm, then shifted his weight and gently flexed his leg. It took several minutes before he could stand and from the look on his face the hip was killing him, but he gave me a weak smile and announced he’d be fine. What a relief. He’d escaped with what would be sure to be some very nasty bruising and strained muscles, but fortunately no broken bones.
He gingerly picked up his pole. Relieved, I turned and cast to the head of the hole. Nothing. A second cast closer to my side of the stream.
I tightened up just enough to feel the bait was moving freely when there was a tiny nibble. I dropped the rod tip and gave the fish slack. Trout this time of year were sure to be spooky, sensitive to any unnatural pressure. After a moment or two the line tightened as the fish moved off. When the line came tight I set the hook.
AT FIRST there was just an unyielding weight, then an irresistible force effortlessly began stripping line off my reel. Wow, this felt big. I increased the pressure slightly and to my astonishment a huge rainbow turned its broad, red-streaked side in the current and jerked my rod double as it shot across the stream drag screaming. A rainbow that size in this stream? Impossible..
“Scott, I’ve got a giant one!” I yelled excitedly, gripping my bucking rod. This fish’s strength was incredible. My four-pound line felt like thread as the trout bullied its way around the hole. There was nothing I could do to control such a fish except hold on and concentrate on not allowing a fish this size to snap my light line.
For five long, tense minutes the rainbow circled the hole making short runs and occasionally coming up to shake its head angrily, thrashing the surface. Oh, the wallowing sound a heavy fish makes on top gives you goosebumps and a lump in your throat.
SWITCHING tactics, the leviathan suddenly ran downstream some 20 yards. The steep bank prevented me from following, so I held the rod high as the trout swam back and forth at will. If she ran further downstream, I’d have to jump in and follow despite the waist deep, icy water in front of me.
Scott circled downstream until he was even with the trout, but every time the rainbow came close to the outstretched net she turned and angled out into the current. This went on for at least five more long, suspenseful minutes, neither of us gaining an advantage over the other.
The trout paused, facing upstream and I put pressure on hoping she’d move upstream. To my surprise she did so, back into deep water in front of me.
This trout was so big and heavy just turning its head into the current-pulled drag as she bulldogged back and forth, coming into the bank and then running back out time after time. My nerves were fraying, the tension almost unbearable. How much had her teeth frayed my line?
Five more agonizing minutes and at last she began to tire, rolling over onto her side more and more often. Finally, I managed to lead her past Scott within arm’s reach and he drove her head deep into the net. However, only half of her fit. Thinking quickly, Scott kept moving the net rapidly shoreward, pinning her against a convenient, large rock. A pause, then he grabbed her tail to help contain her in the net and lifted her up and onto the bank.
Scott’s hands were shaking, my hands were shaking, our eyes wide with wonder. What a trout. I was ecstatic. Was it possible this monster came from this stream? It didn’t seem possible.
The tape showed she was 28 inches long and the supermarket’s certified scales showed the rainbow weighed 9.5 pounds. Incredible! The huge rainbow was in prime condition, perfect fins and had been in the stream for a year at least.
Suddenly, Scott winched as his hip spasmed. He looked at me concerned, then a smile spread across his face. “You know, Wade, I never felt any pain at all during the entire battle, nothing, but I sure do now.”
We kept staring at the rainbow; she didn’t seem real, but there she lay, beautiful and massive.
“You know,” Scott said, “I am so thankful to be here with you and witness and take part in this, net your trout. What a battle. What an incredible rainbow, what a memorable experience. Things like this are so rare and to be able to do it together. Wow, thank you Lord.”
You don’t get many friends like that in your lifetime.