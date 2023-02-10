It’s a task over which even the sport’s most committed proponents struggle.
What can be done to grow high school wrestling? How does one reverse the trend of a dying competition?
The tournament Bradford High will host Monday seems like a great local start.
The Allegheny Mountain League championships will make their debut Monday at 4 p.m. Featuring the league’s seven teams, the tournament will provide a postseason tune-up for its participants.
Perhaps more importantly, however, it’s an attractive concept — one that will bring together wrestling communities from four counties and give a needed spotlight to a struggling sport.
“It’s a really good event to grow the sport locally,” Bradford High coach Stefan Chaussard said of the AML tournament. “Some of your backups that don’t get to see the mat that much, this becomes their postseason tournament. And, for our starters, it’s a nice way to open up the postseason.”
The AML has existed for some time but, to the knowledge of all involved, has never held an individual championship tournament. Bradford will welcome Port Allegany, Coudersport, Kane, Oswayo Valley, Sheffield and Cameron County for the first.
“It’s a good thing,” Kane coach Mike Swartwood said. “It’s something that isn’t costing us team points, so it’s basically free matches. It’s great as a wrestling community to be able to give some meaning back to the AML wrestling league. I’m looking forward to it and everyone will get to wrestle in it, which is great.”
THE TOURNAMENT was sold on several premises.
First, it creates matches for dozens of local wrestlers, especially since teams will be allowed to enter more than one competitor at a given weight. The area’s best can settle bragging rights but, maybe more importantly, many wrestlers will gain mat time they wouldn’t have had otherwise.
It also won’t cost teams participation points — of which each is allotted for a regular season and cannot exceed — since it is an in-conference competition. Above all, though, it presents a big-time competition setting, something high school wrestling desperately needs to allure more athletes.
“We’re trying to figure out ways to get kids excited about wrestling and being involved in the sport,” Port coach Brad Greenman said. “When we go to dual meets and there are only five matches, it’s tough to keep kids excited. Having a tournament like this where everyone gets to wrestle is a good thing.”
A good thing, indeed, and a concept that begs the question — what are some other hypothetical events that would grow interest in local wrestling?
THE NEW York-versus-Pennsylvania premise of the annual Big 30 Charities Classic football game is intrinsically intriguing.
It would work even better with wrestling.
In a Big 30 All-Star dual meet, the best wrestler from New York at each weight class would wrestle their counterpart from Pennsylvania. Selections could be determined either by head-to-head results or a committee, the latter of which is done for football and for the Big 30 Senior Classic basketball game held each March.
Wrestlers wouldn’t need to practice or become acquainted with their teammates beforehand. They would, however, get a crowd much larger than the usual group of parents who attend dual meets.
If eliminating interstate competition, each District — or Section, depending on which side of the state line one falls — could wrestle its small-school champions against its large-school champs in a dual meet. In NY, Division I champions would wrestle Division II, and in Pennsylvania, Class 2A champions would meet those from Class 3A.
What would wrestlers have to gain from this?
Individually, maybe nothing more than a potential win or loss on their record. But the introduction of either event would be a showcase for high school wrestling.
Wrestling is often defined by grit, toughness and perseverance. As teams and lineups continue to wither away, however, perhaps the sport needs some glamour.