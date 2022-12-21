DEPEW — Adam Bennett had never seen anything like it before.
His best player, a guard, was whistled for three first-quarter fouls, limiting his production for the remainder of the game. By the final buzzer, his Salamanca boys basketball team had been whistled for 24 fouls, with two starters fouling out and two others playing a significant portion of the second half with four. But it wasn’t just the Warriors. Depew was called for 18 fouls, and it, too, had several key players in and out of foul trouble.
That was the kind of adversity these two state-ranked teams dealt with in a showdown that was billed by Western New York hoops outlet CenterCourt as the “Game of the Night.” And in the end, Bennett’s Warriors found a way to survive it.
With Big 30 All-Star Lucus Brown limited to eight points, another Big 30 selection, Andy Herrick, stepped up, pouring in 22 points to key Salamanca to a 57-49 road triumph over Depew in an anticipated non-league game. In a game that featured 42 fouls in 32 minutes, Salamanca found some separation at the line, where it made 11-of-17 to Depew’s 8-for-26 effort, and from distance, connecting on eight treys to the Wildcats’ three.
Clinging to a four-point (25-21) lead at halftime, the Warriors (4-1) swung the game with an 18-9 third quarter and held strong in the fourth.
“I’ve been coaching for quite awhile now, and I’ve never been involved in a game like that with so many fouls both ways,” said Bennett, now in his seventh year as a head coach. “I thought both teams played the physical type of basketball that you’d expect of a game of that magnitude and level. It was two good teams, physical teams that defend hard. Both teams faced adversity and I’m proud of how we faced it, playing our game, in their gym, and coming out with a win.”
Herrick connected on four of Salamanca’s eight treys. Jaxson Ross added 11 points for the Warriors, who snapped the Wildcats’ four-game win streak. Jeremy Clarke and Thomas Che totaled 18 and 14 points, respectively, for Depew (5-2). Entering the game, Salamanca ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B while Depew was No. 25.
“In the third quarter, we built a double-digit lead and I thought our guys played great defense in the second half,” Bennett went on. “We limited their touches; they have two very good big men (in Clarke and Che) and we limited their ability to feel comfortable in the post, and we fought like crazy on the boards.
“They made a run with three minutes to go, but we were able to hold them off and get the win late in the fourth quarter. That’s a good team, that’s a big non-league win for us in a hard place to play. I thought we answered a lot of questions tonight about our toughness and physicality and that was good to see.”
NON-LEAGUEPanama 56, Ellicottville 50, OTPANAMA — Ellicottville held a nine-point lead entering the final quarter and Gavin Dietrich did everything he could to guide it to a win, but the Eagles fell short in overtime.
Dietrich registered 18 points and eight rebounds and, with the Eagles trailing with 14 seconds remaining, drilled a deep 3-pointer with just one second remaining to tie it and force the extra session. Brad John had 10 points, Owen Chudy just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds and Braylon and Caedon Wyatt chipped in four assists and five steals, respectively, for Ellicottville (2-6).
Tate Catanese posted 10 points and 10 rebounds and Bryce Hinsdale hit four 3-pointers en route to 14 points for Panama (4-0). Alex Barmore also pulled down 10 boards and Carter Brink chipped in 10 points.
Limited to 28 points through 24 minutes, the Panthers used a 15-6 fourth quarter to tie it and then outscored Ellicottville 13-7 in OT.
“Ellicottville has a really stingy defense and they rebound the ball really well,” Panama coach Ed Nelson said. “We were only 1-for-23 through the first three quarters (from distance), and we have some really good perimeter shooters. We just stayed the course, trusted the process and ended up knocking down some 3s in the third quarter and OT.
“Credit Ellicottville’s defense, they made it hard for us. And what a shot by Dietrich. We were up 43-40 with 14 seconds left, they ran a play and it kind of got shut down, but he stepped up and cashed it, nothing but net. He had a great game tonight.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-LEAGUEOlean 46, Wellsville 38WELLSVILLE — Leah Williams had another all-around solid game of 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and Olean used a big fourth quarter to secure the win.
Jez Fayson grabbed eight rebounds while Olivia Kratts had nine points and five boards for the Huskies. After scoring just 24 points over the first three quarters and trailing 28-24, Olean exploded for 22 points (outscoring the Lions 22-10) in the final frame to jump ahead.
“We had a very slow start,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker acknowledged. “Things weren’t clicking, shots weren’t falling. We really had to dig deep. They saw a couple go through in the fourth and really turned it on.”
Olean downed the Lions for the second time this year after earning a two-possession win in its season-opener. Lindsay Stuck and Makenna Dunbar both had eight points for Wellsville (3-3).
“Everybody started chipping in, we got points from everybody,” Bowker said of the fourth. “Leah was the only one scoring. And once we start playing more teams, (and they key on her), we’ll really need to get back to Xs and Os and spreading the ball around, and that’s what we did.”
AT WELLSVILLE Olean (46)
Burt 1 1-4 3, Fayson 3 0-0 6, Kratts 4 0-0 9, Williams 4 8-10 18, Benjamin 1 0-0 3, Campbell 3 0-0 7. Totals: 16 9-14 46.
Wellsville (38)
Stuck 3 2-3 8, Adams 2 1-2 5, Robbins 2 3-4 7, Reitz 1 0-0 2, Palmatier 4 0-2 8, Dunbar 4 0-0 8. Totals: 16 6-11 38. Olean 6 17 24 46 Wellsville 13 20 28 38
Three-point goals: Olean 5 (Kratts, Williams 2, Benjamin, Campbell); Wells. (none). Total fouls: Olean 19, Wells. 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Wellsville, 31-19.
AT DEPEW Salamanca (57)
J. Herrick 1 1-2 3, Ross 4 1-3 11, Isaac 2 0-3 6, A. Brown 1 1-1 3, Galante 2 0-0 4, L. Brown 1 6-6 8, A. Herrick 8 2-2 22. Totals: 19 11-17 57.
Depew (49)
Pagano 1 1-2 4, Ross 1 1-4 3, Shipley 1 3-7 6, Khalil 1 0-0 2, Clarke 8 1-6 18, Krysztof 0 2-3 2, Che 7 0-2 14, Hoch 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 8-26 49. Salamanca 17 25 43 57 Depew 11 21 30 49
Three-point goals: Sala. 8 (Herrick 4, Isaac 2, Ross 2); Depew 3 (Pagano, Shipley, Clarke). Total fouls: Sala. 24, Depew 18. Fouled out:
Ross (S), Galante (S), Clark (D).
JV:
Depew, 55-37.
AT PANAMA Ellicottville (50)
Chudy 3 3-4 9, Smith 2 0-0 5, John 3 2-2 10, B. Wyatt 0 2-4 2, Dietrich 8 0-0 18, C. Wyatt 2 1-1 6. Totals: 18 8-11 50.
Panama (56)
Roth 1 3-4 6, Hinsdale 5 0-0 14, Brink 4 2-2 10, Catanese 5 0-0 10, Mescall 4 0-0 9, Barmore 3 1-2 7. Totals: 22 6-8 56. Ellicottville 6 19 37 43 50 Panama 13 21 28 43 56
Three-point goals: ECS 6 (Smith, John 2, Dietrich 2, C. Wyatt); Panama 6 (Hinsdale 4, Mescall, Roth). Total fouls: ECS 13, Panama 14. Fouled out:
C. Wyatt (E).
JV: Panama won.