BRADFORD, Pa. — The Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference canceled scheduled conference competition and championships in Spring 2021 for men’s and women’s basketball and soccer and women’s volleyball.
As a member of the AMCC, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford also has canceled competition and championships for those sports.
The AMCC on Tuesday announced its plan for athletic competition for the spring semester, and members of the President’s Council voted on each of their competition sports seasons with the goal to prioritize the health and safety of student-athletes as well as their respective campus communities.
“We want to do everything we can to support the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as the rest of our campus and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Catherine Koverola, Pitt-Bradford’s president who is also a member of the AMCC’s President’s Council.
Even though the AMCC canceled competition and championships for those sports, it has permitted member institutions to conduct individual competition schedules in accordance with each institution’s regulations.
“Pitt-Bradford recognizes the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19,” Koverola said. “We’re waiting until January to determine the range of athletic activities we can safely hold.”
As of Tuesday, two winter season sports – women’s bowling and men’s and women’s swimming – have not had their conference seasons and championships canceled. The conference’s women’s bowling season is scheduled to begin Feb. 20. Men’s and women’s swimming championships are tentatively scheduled for March 31 to April 4. Both of these sports remain under consideration and will be revisited in January by the AMCC.
AMCC officials have placed a priority on creating safe plans to conduct the spring sports seasons of baseball, softball, golf, tennis, lacrosse and men’s volleyball. AMCC officials hope schools with these spring sports can have a conference regular season and championship, with winners receiving a bid into the NCAA tournaments.