ORCHARD PARK — Something about the loss of a loved one brings out the best in Josh Allen … even if it’s not his own.
It was last season in November when his grandmother died, just before the Bills hosted the Seahawks.
The Buffalo quarterback dedicated the game to her memory and it resulted in a 44-34 victory over Seattle in which he played brilliantly.
Allen hit 31-of-38 passes for an impressive 415 yards with three touchdown tosses, a rushing score, no interceptions and a lights-out 138.5 passer rating.
Flash forward to Highmark Stadium and, this time, it was offensive coordinator Brian Daboll who lost his grandmother Wednesday and to whom he was very close.
Once again, Allen was at his brilliant best.
This time, it was an emphatic 43-21 victory over the Washington Football Team before 68,434 witnesses on a temperate but windy Sunday afternoon.
His numbers were reminiscent of 46 weeks ago.
Allen was 32-of-43 passing for 358 yards with four touchdown passes, no interceptions or sacks and a 129.8 passer rating. He connected twice for scores with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, the free agent acquisition, hitting him for 28 and five yards. In addition, he connected with tight end Dawson Knox and running back Zack Moss for TDs of 14 and seven yards, respectively. Allen also muscled his 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame into the end zone on a 2-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter to give the Bills their largest advantage at 43-14.
Those 32 completions moved him past Drew Bledsoe (905) and into fifth place (915) on the franchise’s all-time list. In addition, it was his fifth career game with four TDs through the air and 300 yards passing, one more than the team record held by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. And Allen's TD run was his 26th, breaking the franchise record for quarterbacks held by Jack Kemp, and his 101 career touchdowns (rushing, passing and receiving) are fourth among Buffalo QBs, only one behind the icon who led Buffalo to AFL championships in 1964 and ‘65.
AFTERWARD, he talked about his inspiration in the game.
"I've been in that situation," he said of Daboll losing his grandmother. "There's nothing you can say to help him or his family feel better. I think throughout and over time it feels better. But to have that type of support here and to share that pain with (him) takes a lot off of it.
"When you see a guy hurting, guys rally around that and they want to try to help ease that pain and that tension.”
And the timing of Allen rediscovering his 2020 excellence was perfect.
The Bills needed this kind of performance to soothe the fan base, which had become concerned about the season-opening 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh and a one-sided but far-from-convincing victory at Miami.
And while he failed to score a touchdown, wide receiver Cole Beasley, who had team-bests for receptions (11) and yards (98), admitted, "We definitely found our rhythm today. The first two games we were struggling a little bit. Even the last game, winning 35-0, it was hard to feel good about it. Our drives would stall a few times, but today felt a lot more like what we expect and want it to be."
Meanwhile, Washington coach Ron Rivera, whose team was handled by his former defensive coordinator at Carolina, Bills’ boss Sean McDermott, lamented, "We've got a long way to go. We got our butts kicked. That's the truth. We'll find out what we're made out of ... how we respond will dictate what kind of team we're going to be down the stretch."
The WFT fell behind, 21-0, early in the second quarter but reduced the margin to a TD in barely two minutes as quarterback Taylor Heinicke made a short throw to running back Antonio Gibson, whose elusiveness turned it into a 73-yard score. Then, in a seemingly unintentional onside kick, Washington recovered deep in Bills’ territory and Heinicke ran in from four yards out.
But with a chance to slice Buffalo’s margin from 27-14 on the first possession after intermission, the WFT was four-and-out and its defense then surrendered the clinching touchdown.
"It's very disheartening because you make a stop (there), you feel like you have a little momentum," Rivera said. "We didn't do that, and that was disappointing."
MEANWHILE, the Bills, at 2-1, are alone atop the AFC East and in a five-way tie for third in the conference with Tennessee, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland, looking up at 3-0 Denver and Las Vegas.
The Jets, Colts and Jaguars are winless in the conference but of particular significance to Buffalo is that the defending champion Chiefs lost at home to fall to 1-2.