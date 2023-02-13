BROCKPORT — Bolivar-Richburg out-did itself again.
The Wolverines have been successful at the Section 5 State Qualifier wrestling tournament for some time now, but Saturday, B-R set a new program standard. On a night where two Wolverines were crowned Section 5 Division II champions, five B-R wrestlers secured their spot at the NYSPHSAA tournament. As many as three from B-R had donned the purple and white singlet of Section 5 prior, but now, the small-school power will be among the section’s largest contingents in Albany.
“The kids wrestled tough. It was an overall good tournament,” B-R coach Andrew Taylor said. “We’re making improvements to be the best we can.”
When Trent Sibble moved up to 285 pounds for his senior postseason, the defending 215-pound Section 5 champion and state runner-up allowed room for teammate Caden Allen, a junior, to garner the 215-pound spotlight.
Now, both are Section 5 champs.
Allen pinned his way through the tournament and Sibble gutted out a 1-0 victory in the finals. They’ll be joined by Gary McDowell, Jr., Trey Buccholz and Tavyn MacDonnell at the state tournament.
“We have six core kids that are the foundation of our team,” Taylor said. “Teegan (Sibble) fell short in the blood round (at 118) but then you have the other five, and they all know what they have to bring. Be at your best every time. At this type of tournament, you need to be at your best or you’re going to sit and watch the best wrestle. If you step up, you’ll be there. If you don’t want to step up, you’ll sit and watch. They all stepped up.”
Allen, who wrestled much of the season at 189 pounds, has been dominant since bumping to 215 for the postseason. After pinning Waterloo’s Hunter Worden in Saturday’s finals, he is now 39-3 on the year and 18-0 in matches wrestled at 215.
Sibble, meanwhile, blanked North Rose-Wolcott’s Noah Wazinski in the finals to improve his record to 44-1. After riding Wazinski out in the second period, a third-period escape was all Sibble needed to punch his trip back to states.
“(Allen) wrestled lights out,” Taylor said. “We couldn’t have asked for more from him and we made the right decision moving him to 215.”
McDowell, Jr. finished second at 110 pounds, upsetting Avon/Geneseo’s Ryan Farley in the semifinals to clinch his spot at Albany. This year, Section 5’s top three finishers at each weight class automatically qualify for the state tournament, making the semis as important as the finals.
Trey Buccholz was third at 126, bouncing back from his semifinal loss with two nerve-wrecking consolation wins. He beat Letchworth’s Derek Smith, 3-2, in the consolation final.
Tavyn MacDonnell was second at 160. Matched up against South Seneca’s Luke Dendis in the final, MacDonnell trailed 7-4 in the third period when a shoulder injury prevented him from finishing the match. The team’s hope is that he’ll be ready to wrestle again at Albany two weeks from now.
“(Trent Sibble and Allen) in the room together, they pick each other’s flaws apart. With those two and (MacDonnell) at 160, they make the room fire,” Taylor said. “They push each other to the max, and to have that kind of group is unreal. Nobody wants to lose, not even to your teammate.”
Three Wellsville wrestlers finished Saturday on a podium, including Shane Davidson, whose second-place finish at 189 secured his spot at states. Gabe Black finished fourth for the Lions at 215 and Jayden Acker was sixth at 110.
B-R scored 121.5 team points at the State Qualifier, fourth-most in Division II behind Honeoye Falls-Lima (156), Canisteo Greenwood (154.5) and Palmyra-Macedon (138). Wellsville was 10th in team scoring with 49 points.
The six Albany-bound locals will enjoy two weeks before the state tournament, which will be held Feb. 24-25 at Albany’s MVP Arena. B-R put two wrestlers on state podiums last year.
“The support that we have is unreal. We have crazy support from our community, our school district and the surrounding areas,” Taylor said. “All the people around who have watched; my phone is blowing up… it’s a great feeling to have.”