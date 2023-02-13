BROCKPORT — Bolivar-Richburg out-did itself again.

The Wolverines have been successful at the Section 5 State Qualifier wrestling tournament for some time now, but Saturday, B-R set a new program standard. On a night where two Wolverines were crowned Section 5 Division II champions, five B-R wrestlers secured their spot at the NYSPHSAA tournament. As many as three from B-R had donned the purple and white singlet of Section 5 prior, but now, the small-school power will be among the section’s largest contingents in Albany.

 

