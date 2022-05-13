CUBA — Austin Pinney had a big day on both ends of the plate to help lift the Cuba-Rushford baseball team back to .500 with a 23-6, five inning victory over Friendship/Scio in Allegany County action Friday night.
Pinney went 3-for-3 with five runs and four RBI, including a two-run double that ignited a 10-run first inning. He also struck out six and scattered five hits and three walks in a complete-game effort.
Benson McCumiskey went 2-for-3 with four RBI for the Rebels (8-8).
Down 2-0 out of the gate, C-R responded with that 10-spot in the first and plated 13 runs over the next three innings to run away with it.
“Going into the playoffs next week, it’s good to see our bats come alive a little bit,” C-R coach Pat Wight said. “I thought Austin was very good on the mound. Being a senior, I told him you gotta go out and pound the zone tonight, be efficient and save some arms for next week and he did exactly what I asked — he threw 75 pitches in five innings.”
Wight added, “Credit to Friendship/Scio. That was their fourth game in fourt days and they hung two on us in the first inning. We had that look of shock, but we came out, put up a 10-spot and answered that pretty well.”
Fourteen of 15 dressed players logged a hit for the Rebels
Nick Sortore went 2-for-3 with a double for F/S.
Bolivar-Richburg 15, Andover/Whitesville 1, 5 innings
WHITESVILLE — It was another one-sided win for the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team.
But this one had major significance.
Trey Buchholz went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI and Matt Mitchell and Evan Pinney both went 2-for-3 with a double to power the Wolverines. In collecting their 16th win of the year, they also handed coach Dustin Allen his 300th career victory. Caden Allen doubled and drove in a pair for B-R (16-1), which plated 14 runs across the final four innings to pull away from an early 1-1 tie. Reiss Gaines fanned seven with two walks over four innings and he and Allen combined to allow just one hit.
Allen credited those around him and a perennially strong roster and support system for his milestone victory.
“It’s a tribute to the players that I’ve had throughout the years, the coaches,” now in his 18th year, who entered the campaign with a mark of 284-111-1. “The community has really supported the baseball program and what we do. The kids start at a very early age and just work their way up through.
“It’s a great credit to everybody I’ve been around all these years.”
Larry Miller doubled and drove in the lone run for A/W.
NON-LEAGUE
Bath-Haverling 13, Wellsville 8
WELLSVILLE — Alex Green went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs and Wellsville rallied from an early 5-0 to make it a game, but ultimately fell short.
Aidan Riley was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Trenton Green and Cooper Brockway both went 2-for-3 with a double and a run and combined for three RBI for the Lions (9-8). Down 5-0 after the top of the first, Wellsville clawed back to within scores of 6-5 and 8-7. But Bath plated four runs in the fifth inning to get the final separation it needed.
Cayden Madison went 3-for-5 with four RBI and four runs scored and Gavin Buckley was 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run for the Rams. Ethan Brotz also went 3-for-5, driving in two runs while scoring once.
“We dug ourselves a big hole in the first, but in each of the first four innings we were able to chip back and get it to within one run going into the fifth,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt noted. “Then we kind of fell apart in the fifth and we were never able to get back on our feet.”