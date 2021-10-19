OLEAN — After surrendering a goal early, the Olean boys soccer team scored three unanswered markers to eliminate Lake Shore 3-1 in a Section 6 Class B1 first round playoff matchup on Tuesday afternoon
Lake Shore’s Anthony Ford jumped on the Huskies in the 19th minute springing through Olean pressure near the midline and streaking home for an assisted goal.
“He honestly just ran through some pressure we had early on and scored and when it happened we knew we needed to flip the switch and get going,” Olean coach Jim Charles said.
Thomas Bates had the first response for Olean, scoring on a feed from Quintin Allen in the 30th minute. After halftime, Allen found his groove scoring in the 64th and 73rd minutes on assists from Al Linderman, his team-leading eighth and ninth of the year.
Josh Gardiner held down the net, accumulating two saves for the eighth seeded Huskies (8-8-1) while Noah Mruk had nine for No. 9 Lake Shore (5-10-1).
“We started to really dominate possession after the first goal and took over the game from all angels,” Charles said. “I am really proud of how the guys played.
The Huskies’ victory earned them the daunting task of taking on top seeded East Aurora Thursday, but Charles and his squad remain prepared, knowing ahead of time this would be a necessary hurdle they would need to overcome for any chance at the championship.
“I guess if you want to be the best you have to beat the best,” said Charles. “It is a matchup we knew would potentially end up with eventually and we will play our hardest no matter the opponent.”
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 FIRST ROUND
Royalton-Hartland 9, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-LV 0
MIDDLEPORT — Landen Guild registered a hat-trick to lift Royalton-Hartland to decisive first-round victory.
Peter Martillotta scored twice and had two assists, Elijah Giroux scored twice and had one assist, Jayden Swygert had one goal and an assist and Remington Albee had a goal for No. 3 R-H (11-5).
In addition, Christian Lates dished out two assists and Aidan Guild added another.
Fourteenth-seeded Salamanca/C-LV finished the season 0-16.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D2 FIRST ROUND
Hammondsport def. Friendship
HAMMONDSPORT — Hammondsport will advance after a no-match was declared following Friendship’s need to quarantine for COVID-related reasons.
Eighth-seeded Hammondsport will meet No. 1 Hinsdale in Friday’s quarterfinals. Friendship’s season ends at 1-15.