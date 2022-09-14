For all the good vibes produced by the Bills in their impressive 31-10 evisceration of the Super Bowl champion Rams last Thursday in Los Angeles, one element of the victory had to leave Buffalo fans concerned.
It was actually the continuation of a circumstance that began in 2018, Josh Allen’s rookie season. As a 6-foot-5, nearly 240-pound quarterback, he has unusual speed for a man that size and isn’t afraid to use it.
As it turns out, too much, in the view of many.
Versus LA, with the Bills up by three touchdowns midway through the fourth quarter, Allen took off on a 13-yard scramble that drew a small crowd of Rams which inflicted several hits before he went down.
Most Buffalo fans were cringing at the needless risk.
At game’s end, excluding the final-snap kneel-down, Allen, as too often happens, was the leading rusher with 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.
To be sure, he’s a quarterback of extraordinary toughness and elusiveness. But he’s also not the slippery Lamar Jackson when on the move. Allen, while a big man, is still a mix of flesh, bones, muscle, cartilage and ligaments and isn’t immune to being hurt.
Were Allen to suffer a season-ending injury, the reality is, the Bills would be hard-pressed to win nine games.
NFL teams know that and wouldn’t be disappointed if he was out of the lineup for a while.
THIS WEEK, Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who replaced Brian Daboll when he took the Giants head coach job and did a terrific play-calling job against the Rams, talked about Allen’s penchant for running.
“What we try to do is make sure we’re balanced in terms of what we’re calling,” he said. “There are certain things where it’s a movement or screenable play where Josh is going to be Josh. He’s gonna use his legs and do some things (but) he’s got to do a good job making sure he’s protecting himself at the end of runs and getting down but knowing at times you’ve got to go all out and do the kind of things where you need a burst to get in the end zone.”
Dorsey added, “There are times you’ve got to get down and protect yourself. We’ve got to do a good job talking with him about that and he does a good job of taking ownership of that.
“Over the course of years he’s been here, he’s done a good job of getting down. But there are things we talk to him about in regards to (that). Obviously, it’s being smart about the quarterback run game.”
He also pointed out, “We didn’t call too many (quarterback runs) this past game, it was just Josh making plays and being a guy who provides an extra dimension that defenses have to account for whether it’s a drop-back pass or a naked (bootleg).”
THE STATS verify the first-year OC’s contention as Allen had five called runs for 21 yards and that touchdown and five scrambles for 35 more against LA.
“After watching the game,” Dorsey said, “I didn’t think he took any big shots which is obviously a factor for us in terms of how he runs. But there are other times we tell him, ‘In this situation, make sure you get down and not take any extra hits’.”
That view is arguable as Allen took some significant hits in his 10 carries.
However, Dorsey maintained, “He’s going to do things that are Josh-type things. We’ve got to make sure that we’re communicating with him situationally about when to get down and when to go for it and do our best to keep him going, keep him healthy and keep him at full-speed.
“Every play we’re calling isn’t a zone read (QB run or pass depending on the defense) or a quarterback run. We didn’t call a ton of them last game … it was the way the game unfolded with him scrambling. That’s what makes Josh who he is and what makes him a special type of player. We trust him.”
IN FAIRNESS to Allen, there are two factors in play.
One is his personal confidence and courage. The other is that, for the last two seasons, the Bills have had an inconsistent running game, at best.
There’s a reason that he’s averaging seven carries per game and eight rushing touchdowns per season over his career.
The Los Angeles game was an example. Take away Allen’s 56 yards and Buffalo got 15 carries, 65 yards and two lost fumbles out of its running backs.
Rookie second-round draft choice James Cook gave the ball away on his first carry and never touched it again while Zack Moss fumbled on Buffalo’s final non-kneel-down snap.
That reality put Dorsey in a bit of a defensive mode.
“Those guys know I’ve got a lot of trust in them and I really believe in them, I love our running back group,” he maintained. “The ball’s obviously critically important in this league and you can’t turn it over. They’ve watched the tape and understand what the issues were … whether it’s going to the ground or situationally (having awareness). “We’re going to give them the ball; I have no hesitation to give Zack, Motor (Devin Singletary) or James the ball no matter what the situation is, if the game’s on the line, I’ve got a lot of faith in those guys.”
Maybe so, but they’ve still got to verify it.
