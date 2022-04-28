This past weekend, one of those TV network draft gurus was speculating on the Bills’ first-round draft pick tonight in Las Vegas.
She assessed that the Bills had depth “everywhere,” but finally concluded there was probably a need at cornerback.
Talk about “burying the lede.”
I laughed out loud and not because it came from the mouth of a woman who was a supposed “expert” — many of her male counterparts have uttered similar ill-considered conclusions — but rather since Buffalo’s major weakness is so obvious.
One doesn’t need 20-20 vision to realize the Bills are in desperate need of a starting corner.
Two-time Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White tore up a knee Thanksgiving night in New Orleans, is still recovering from surgery and there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready for training camp. Levi Wallace, the starter on the opposite side, signed with Pittsburgh as a free agent.
Nickel back Taron Johnson, one of the NFL’s best, won’t be leaving that position. That leaves five “just-a-guy” candidates — which personnel people dismissively call average players — vying for Wallace’s spot. None would appear to have starting credentials.
Of course, that doesn’t mean Buffalo will take a cornerback in the first round. Four are graded at that skill level, but will any of them fall to the Bills with the 25th pick? If not, general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott will likely change their priority to another position. (Other story, B-1).
BEANE’S DRAFT legacy will always be defined by his first-ever Buffalo pick, having the courage and wisdom to select quarterback Josh Allen — whose lack of accuracy scared off several teams — in the opening round of the 2018 lottery at No. 7 overall, after Baker Mayfield (Browns, No. 1) and Sam Darnold (Jets, No. 3).
But that glittering home run masks the fact that his first four drafts have been mostly so-so.
Of his 31 picks over his span as GM, eight are no longer with the team. Guard Wyatt Teller (5th,’18) was traded (see below), defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (3rd round, 2018) signed with Minnesota and quarterback Jake Fromm (5th, ‘20), cornerback Richard Wildgoose (6th, ‘21) and guard Jack Anderson (7th, ‘21) were signed off Buffalo’s practice squad by the Giants, Jets and Eagles, respectively.
Wide receiver Ray Ray McCloud (6th, ‘18) was cut by the Bills twice in one year and is now with the Steelers, while wideout Austin Proehl (7th, ‘18) and linebacker Vosean Joseph (5th, ‘19) were both cut, neither playing a down.
Then there were Beane’s two biggest draft-related gaffes. He moved up in 2019’s second round, at the cost of a fifth-rounder, to take Oklahoma offensive lineman Cody Ford, who’s been a total bust. The only reason he might make this season’s team as a backup is that he’s still on his cap-friendly rookie contract.
The other mistake wasn’t the draft choice, but rather the trade that followed. After one year in Buffalo, with a glut of offensive linemen, including Ford, Teller and a Bills’ seventh-round pick were shipped to Cleveland for the Browns’ fifth- and sixth-round draft choices in 2020. The Bills turned that sixth-rounder into elite placekicker Tyler Bass and the fifth-round choice into Fromm. Cleveland, though, ended up with a Pro Bowl lineman and a decisive win in the deal.
More telling, though, is that only seven of Beane’s picks — if you count Bass and with Phillips gone — are starters: Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (1st, ‘18), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (1st, ‘19), running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dawson Knox (both 3rd round, ‘19) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown (3rd, ‘21).
In fairness, two other recent draftees are listed as first-teamers on Buffalo’s 2022 depth chart: wide receiver Gabriel Davis (4th, ‘20) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (1st, ‘21).
But it’s also clear that Bills fans’ view of Beane has been shaded by his inspired selection of Allen, though over his first four drafts, results have been decidedly mixed.
Thus, it’s argued by some team observers that, Allen aside, Beane’s real acumen might well be in acquiring veterans via free agency or trade. On this season’s roster, his veteran acquisitions, through those two routes, number nine starters, including punter Matt Haack and kick returner Isaiah McKenzie, with seven others expected to be heavy contributors in a reserve role.
Excepting Allen, those numbers seemingly far outstrip what Beane has accomplished in the draft.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)