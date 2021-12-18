By this time of the season, based on oddsmakers predictions, the Bills would be heading into the home stretch of the campaign with the AFC East title firmly in hand and readying their bid for the conference championship and ultimately a berth in the Super Bowl..
But that’s hardly the way 2021 has played out.
After a 4-1 start, Buffalo has lost five of its last eight, New England has surged into the division lead and the Bills find themselves in a desperate effort to even make the playoffs in the bloated AFC wild-card race.
The next step comes Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium when Buffalo hosts the Panthers (1 o’clock, Fox-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM).
At 7-6 and loser of three of their previous four, the Bills are in a cauldron of nine conference teams with six (Chargers, Colts, Bengals, Browns, Steelers and Broncos) or seven losses (Dolphins, Raiders) competing for three AFC wild-card berths.
If the season ended today, the Bills would have a playoff spot but, and this is bizarre, there are scenarios in Week 15 where Buffalo could win Sunday and still be knocked out of the seven postseason qualifiers due to tiebreakers.
STARTING with tomorrow’s game, Buffalo will be favored in three of its final four. Oddsmakers give the Bills a 12-point edge over Carolina (5-8), which has lost eight its last 10, including the last three straight.
And that betting line comes in the face of the sprained foot suffered by quarterback Josh Allen in last week’s overtime loss at Tampa.
But we’ll get to the good news on that in a minute.
After the Panthers, comes a game at Foxboro against the Patriots (9-4), then Buffalo’s season concludes with home games against Atlanta (6-7) and the Jets (3-10).
It’s an absolute must that the Bills go 3-1 down the stretch, which means sweeping the home games. Beating the Pats at Gillette Stadium the day after Christmas is a heavy lift, especially with New England squarely in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the conference with the reward of a bye week as the playoffs open.
So the question becomes, will a 10-7 record for the Bills be enough to earn one of the three AFC wild cards. And if Buffalo loses to the Panthers, Falcons or Jets, well …
THEN, THERE’S the issue of Allen’s injury.
On Friday, the Bills got the welcome word that the fourth-year QB was good to go for Sunday after five days of uncertainty.
Coach Sean McDermott announced Friday, “(Medical people) are comfortable with where he’s at and he continues to trend in the right direction.
“What I’ve seen through my own eyes at practice, he seems to be able to execute the job description that goes with the quarterback position.”
He had indicated an expectation to play and Allen’s teammates had said he “looked good (in practice)” and that “every day he’s getting better.”
Even so, NFL teams are known not to be fully forthcoming about injuries given coaching paranoia about giving too much information to an opponent.
But with Allen playing, here’s hoping offensive coordinator Brian Daboll ditches the designed quarterback runs, one of which led to his injury a week ago. The last thing Josh needs is being exposed to unnecessary risk … especially playing while still recovering.
Meanwhile, Buffalo left tackle Dion Dawkins has tested positive for the second time this year and is on the reserve/Covid-19 list. Dawkins, who is vaccinated, is uncertain for the Panthers game pending a negative test.
Ruled out for Sunday (officially he was upgraded to doubtful) is veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who suffered a knee injury in the loss at Tampa Bay.
OF COURSE, Buffalo could have beaten the Panthers with backup QB Mitch Trubisky, which is exactly why the Bills signed him away from Chicago as a free agent.
Both teams have solid defenses as Buffalo ranks third in the league in fewest points surrendered (18 per game) and Carolina eighth (22 points).
But its opponent’s total yardage and passing yardage where the Bills and Panthers stand out in the NFL statistics.
Buffalo is giving up the fewest yards per game (289) and Carolina is second (293), but in passing yards given up, those positions are reversed, the Panthers first (178) and the Bills second (180).
BUT, THE concern is that there’s more than physical health at issue with the Bills.
Given Buffalo’s three defeats in the last four games, some wonder whether there’s been an emotional toll.
And even McDermott admitted, “Where you’re at sometimes, the confidence, you question it. I believe we’ve got an overall confident football team. Execution usually leads to confidence and when you execute at a high level, you usually get the results you’re looking for.
“Some of the inconsistent moments that we’ve had really come down to execution and there are a lot of things that go into that.”
The question is whether those issues have been resolved.