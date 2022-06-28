If the Dolphins want to change their fortunes in 2022, it will have to start in the division.
The last time the team won the AFC East was the 2008 season when Tony Sparano was head coach and Chad Pennington was starting at quarterback.
Since then, the Dolphins have made the playoffs just once and finished second in the division only four times. The Dolphins, though, have assembled a talented and deep roster that is expected to have them in contention for a playoff spot after they have come one win short the last two seasons.
In the first of an eight-part series, the Miami Herald will rank and preview different positions for each team in the AFC East, from strongest to weakest. Part 1 is quarterback, and next is running back.
1. Buffalo Bills
— Projected depth chart: Josh Allen (starter), Case Keenum (backup)
— Skinny: Allen is in a class of his own in the AFC East. He garnered votes for Most Valuable Player in 2020 and has transformed from a polarizing young quarterback to indisputably one of the most dynamic signal-callers in the NFL. It’s no coincidence that that has also overlapped with Buffalo’s trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs two seasons ago, but Allen has worked hard to refine his mechanics and improve his accuracy and decision-making.
The Bills are the early betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, in large part because of Allen, and the only question is whether he and Buffalo can finally put it all together after a string of gutting postseason exits. The departure of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and how much the offense is tweaked by Ken Dorsey (the former University of Miami quarterback) also looms over the season.
2. Miami Dolphins
— Projected depth chart: Tua Tagovailoa (starter), Teddy Bridgewater (backup)
— Skinny: Arguably no quarterback was examined, dissected and critiqued during offseason workout programs more than Tagovailoa.
That’s life for a young quarterback who has yet to match the expectations that came with his high draft status. Tagovailoa’s development has somewhat been hampered by a lack of continuity with his offensive coaching staff and an inadequate offensive line and skill position players. The Dolphins brass went to lengths to try to fix that in the offseason, from hiring an offensive-minded coach in Mike McDaniel to landing All-Pro players such as Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead.
Playing in a quarterback-friendly system, Tagovailoa is expected to show significant improvement in his third season. And with the Dolphins holding significant 2023 draft capital, he will have to as quarterback questions linger around the franchise.
3. New England Patriots
— Projected depth chart: Mac Jones (starter), Brian Hoyer (backup)
— Skinny: Jones was an efficient rookie starter last season, completing passes at a high rate and making sound decisions with the football. He doesn’t offer much as an athlete but is a smart processor and keeps his composure in the pocket.
The question regarding Jones remains his ceiling, and the Patriots’ offseason moves haven’t inspired much confidence. Their most notable offensive addition was trading for former Dolphin DeVante Parker, a talented but oft-injured wide receiver. And after the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, his replacement remains shrouded in mystery, with assistants Joe Judge and Matt Patricia perceived as the front-runners to fill the void.
4. New York Jets
— Projected depth chart: Zach Wilson (starter), Joe Flacco (backup)
— Skinny: Early in his rookie season, Wilson showed flashes of the talent that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
But too many times, Wilson’s decision-making was his own worst enemy and when sidelined by a knee injury, the Jets offense was often more productive with Flacco, Mike White, and even Josh Johnson under center.
Entering his second season with the same coordinator and offensive system, coaches have praised how much more comfortable Wilson looked during organized team activities. With the addition of players such as wide receiver Garrett Wilson (this year’s first-round pick), tight end C.J. Uzomah and guard Laken Tomlinson, Wilson has more talent surrounding him and should be improved in Year 2.