Notes from the Bills 33-21 win over the Patriots, Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium:
— Buffalo’s two takeaways came when safety Micah Hyde picked off a pair of Mac Jones passes – one a tipped ball, one a “Hail Mary” – giving him five on the season, tying him with fellow safety, Jordan Poyer, for the team lead.
— The Bills only sack of Jones was recorded by tackle Ed Oliver, giving him 1½ on the season. New England never sacked Buffalo QB Josh Allen.
— Allen’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs just before halftime was the 100th of his Bills career. He became only the ninth NFL quarterback to throw at least 100 TD passes in his first four NFL seasons.
Dan Marino is the runaway leader with 142, followed by Patrick Mahomes 114, Peyton Manning 111, Russell Wilson and DeSean Watson, both 106, Carson Palmer 103, Allen 102 and Andrew Luck 100.
With two games to play, Allen could conceivably move up to fourth on that list.
— Buffalo wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie recorded career highs in both receptions (11) and yards (125).
— Diggs’ touchdown was his team-leading ninth of the season. Later, tight end Dawson Knox extended the team record for his position and tied Diggs by also scoring his ninth TD.
— Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds led the team in tackles with eight, and solos with seven. Pats defensive back Myles Bryant had game highs in tackles – nine – and solos – eight.
— The Bills got plenty of mileage from a patchwork offensive line. With guards Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford on the Reserve/Covid list, the depth was already compromised. And even though left tackle Dion Dawkins was cleared of the Covid protocol, he didn’t start.
Sunday’s game-opening line was center Mitch Morse, with guards Ike Boettger (left) and Ryan Bates (right) with last season’s right tackle Daryl Williams, who moved inside to guard this year, back at his former position. Normal right tackle Spencer Brown, the rookie who struggled last week, started again for Dawkins on the left side.
But, alas, in the first half, Boettger suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon. That’s when Dawkins retook his spot at left tackle, Brown went back to right tackle, Williams moved in to his right guard spot and Bates took Boettger’s position at left guard.
Got that?
— Buffalo had three inactives – running back Matt Breida, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (personal reasons) and tight end Tommy Sweeney – meaning Buffalo had only one tight end, Knox. Also out were those on the Reserve/Covid 19 list: wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, offensive linemen Feliciano and Ford and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
— Key missing players for the Patriots were wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and No. 2 running back Rhamondre Stevenson (Covid).