ORCHARD PARK — Notes from the Bills’ 31-14 victory over the Panthers on a cold Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium:
— Buffalo’s only giveaway came in the second period when Carolina safety Jeremy Chinn picked off an ill-considered Josh Allen pass, his first of the campaign.
— The Bills’ lone takeaway was an interception of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton by linebacker A.J. Klein in the game’s final minute. It was the fourth of his nine-year career and first since 2019 when he was with the Saints.
— Three of Carolina’s four sacks of Allen were recorded by end and Penn State alum Yetur Gross-Matos, giving him four on the season. He also caused a fumble on the first one, though Buffalo tackle Spencer Brown recovered. The Panthers’ other sack was logged by end Brian Burns, his ninth of the campaign.
— Buffalo’s first sack of Newton was credited to nickel/cornerback Taron Johnson, his second. Later, tackle Star Lotulelei, inactive for nine of 14 games due to injury and Covid, got his third and fellow end Efe Obada, the former Panther, got sacks on consecutive fourth-quarter snaps, giving him 3½ on the campaign.
— Wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ eighth touchdown catch of the year tied him for the team lead in receiving scores with tight end Dawson Knox.
— With all the talk about the ties between the Bills and Panthers, it’s particularly true of Carolina, which has five former Buffalo players on its roster. There are two starters – cornerback Stephon Gilmore and guard John Miller – plus three backups, quarterback Matt Barkley, defensive end Daryl Johnson and linebacker Julian Sanford.
— Bills cornerback Dane Jackson and Chinn led their respective teams, each with seven tackles and five solos. Middle linebackers Tremaine Edmunds of the Bills and Carolina’s Jermaine Carter Jr. each had seven tackles.
— Carolina had a bizarre pregame injury when placekicker Zane Gonzalez hurt his quad warming up and was ruled out. Punter Lachlan Edwards tried to fill in but had never kicked an NFL field goal and, thus, the Panthers did not try a place-kick the whole game. However, Edwards was forced into the kickoff role.
The only other inactive starter for Carolina was cornerback A.J. Bouye (foot).
— Before the game, the Bills announced guard Jon Feliciano was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. His roster spot was taken by offensive lineman Jacob Capra from the practice squad.
Feliciano joined tackle Dion Dawkins and linebacker Tyler Dodson on the Covid-19 list.
Rounding out the Buffalo inactives were running back Zack Moss, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
With Feliciano and Dawkins Covid casualties, the Bills’ struggling offensive line was more jumbled than usual. Center Mitch Morse was the only one in his usual spot. Daryl Williams, normally the right guard, went to right tackle, beleaguered Cody Ford took Williams’ guard spot and Ike Boettger again filled Feliciano’s left guard position for the ninth time in 14 games. Finally, rookie right tackle Spencer Brown took Dawkins’ position on the left side and had a tough afternoon, drawing two holding penalties (a third was offset), a 15-yard taunting personal foul and a false start.
— Former Bills tight end Scott Chandler was the Buffalo “Legend of the Game” leading the charge.