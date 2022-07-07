ALLEGANY — With a spot in the district championship game on the line, Allegany got the best of Cuba.
Mark Forrest recorded three hits, including a double, as Allegany downed Cuba, 9-5, in a District 2 10-12 Little League elimination game on Thursday night. The Allegany all-stars will meet unbeaten Wellsville on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the championship contest. It would need to beat Wellsville twice to claim the title, with the second game scheduled for Monday, if necessary.
Braeden Milliron added two hits for the winners. Colin Kahm, Nash Brady, Breaden Cowburn, Greg Peck, Ryan Callen and Tayden Margeson each had one hit. For Cuba, Hayden Schappacher, Lucas Battistoni and Carsyn Ross each had one hit.
NEW YORK STATE 1-WEST TOURNAMENT 10-12 SOFTBALL Fredonia 14, ECLV 4
ELLICOTTVILLE — Anna DelCamp went 3-for-3 and Delaney Artrip earned the pitching victory to key Fredonia.
Fredonia will face Pittsford/Fairport in today’s championship game, and would need to win twice for the 1-West title, with those games scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m. Ellicottville was eliminated from state play after claiming the district title last week.
Madison Rogan and Hannah Hill both recorded triples while Katie Lafferty had two singles and took the loss in the circle for Ellicottville/Cattaraugus-Little Valley.