Allegany’s Caidyn Chouinard (left) slaps hands with the team’s first base coach during the New York State District 2 10-12 Little League championship game against LeRoy on Friday at Stayer Park in Allegany.
Allegany’s Caidyn Chouinard attempts to slide into third base safely, but is tagged out by LeRoy’s Michael Warner in a New York State District 2 10-12 Little League championship game on Friday night at Stayer Park in Allegany.
Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald
Allegany’s Braden Ullman connects on a pitch during the New York State District 2 10-12 Little League championship game against LeRoy on Friday night at Stayer Park in Allegany.
Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald
Allegany’s Colten Wilczewski (7) tags out LeRoy’s Sammy Bogue (2) during a New York State District 2 10-12 Little League championship game on Friday night at Stayer Park in Allegany.
Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald
Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald
