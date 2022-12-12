SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Racing against the best high school runners in the country, Angelina Napoleon proved she belonged.
Napoleon, an Allegany-Limestone senior state champion, finished 16th out of 37 girls in the 43rd Champs Sports Cross Country Championships National Finals on Saturday at Morley Field at Balboa Park in San Diego.
Napoleon finished her 5K race in 17:52.4, just over a minute behind first-place runner Karrie Baloga, of New Windsor, N.Y. (16:49.2). She was fifth out of 10 runners from the Northeast region and helped the Northeast finish first among the four regions (ahead of the South, Midwest and West). She also reached All-American status with her finish.
“I think overall I was happy with how I did,” Napoleon said. “I wanted to place fifth overall for the Northeast and that's what I did, so I was really happy with that.”
Napoleon secured her spot in the national meet by finishing seventh in the Northeast regional two weeks ago in the Bronx.
Event organizers described race conditions as “ideal with mostly firm terrain, sunshine and temperatures reaching 57 degrees.”
“The course was honestly pretty hilly,” Napoleon noted. “We did a loop and we went around it twice and there was a decent sized hill and just some other little hills and then we had a nice downhill. I would say it's pretty relative to what I would run in New York, so I would say it was a pretty tough course.”
The national meet concludes Napoleon’s senior season, moving her on to indoor track and field for the rest of the winter, followed by outdoor track in the spring. She went as far as a runner could by making it to this meet.
“Honestly I feel really content with how I did,” she said. “Being able to make it here and end my season right at this meet is pretty satisfying and it's a testament to the hard work I've put in over the summer and throughout the season.”
Facing the best of the best gave Napoleon a look at the kind of competition she’ll face next year, when she will take the jump to the Division I college level at North Carolina State.
“It definitely grounds you coming out here and being with really good talent,” Napoleon said. "I didn't hear one person who didn't have the same credentials I did. So that was really cool, being out here with a bunch of talented athletes.
"I think that's definitely going to help me moving forward going into college, being definitely on the bottom of the totem pole. That definitely gives me the experience I need for the next level for sure.”