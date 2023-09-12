OLEAN — Allegany-Limestone just about got the better of Olean with a win by slim margins over its crosstown rival.
As the 1-0 final scoreline suggests in Tuesday’s CCAA West matchup, the game was up for contention from kickoff and it was the same energy all the way through until the final whistle. The Huskies flexed their muscles and showed that they were ready for a physical, speedy battle. So back-and-forth the game went. Despite the Gators establishing some early pressure, chances for an early goal came up short.
It took 15 minutes for a team to develop their first real clear-cut chance of the game. That team was Olean, who worked well off the break after facing a heavy A-L pressure. With time and space at his disposal, senior midfielder Alex Linderman let one fly from long range. While the shot did not muster much height, it still posed an issue for A-L goalkeeper Joshua Nolder, who was forced to make his first of two saves on the night.
What followed was another period of time in which the Gators pinned Olean deep into their own half. A-L had their first big chance of the game in the 23rd minute which was scrambled away by a cluster of Husky defenders at the last minute. However, there would be more shots from A-L as they managed an overall 13 in the game.
The defensive flexibility of the Huskies was notable and it’s something that Magro believes is part of their identity as a team.
“Our heart and our defense is a true Olean Husky defense,” he said. “I mean, we want to be fierce, we want to be ferocious and our heart is huge. So, I definitely want that every single day. That’s what we are.”
The last chance of the half went the way of the Gators yet again, but it ended in a similar way, with that ferocious Husky defense sending another chance away.
As the game entered halftime, there was still nothing to split the sides. In the first 40 minutes, A-L managed only one shot on goal to its five true shots. Olean, while lacking possession, still kept pace, stats-wise, with their four shots, one on target.
Olean was the first to pose any real threat in the second half as several A-L players froze while junior midfielder Brody Frame drove towards the goal, unmarked, from the right wing. However, the end product did not match the quality of the move and went wayward. In an attempt to make up for it, Frame had a shot on goal and this time made sure to test the keeper, who turned it away at his near post.
The momentum seemed to be shifting in favor of Olean but before the Huskies could relish a moment of it, A-L struck in the 65th minute. The Gators made their way out from their own end and forced a corner that resulted only in a partial clearance from the Huskies. The ball only found its way to sophomore defender Gian Parry, whose looping effort caught Torres out of position. His backpedaling did not make up enough ground and the ball bulged the net for the sole goal of the game.
A-L coach Jon Luce noted the strange nature of the goal, but also said goals like that happen whenever they face the Huskies because they play each other with such determination.
“Goals come in a weird way, which it did today,” he said. “The ball snuck out and we just happened to put it on frame and it just snuck in. Those are the games that we play with. They always play us really tough.”
With time for a Huskies comeback fading fast, they mounted one last attack on the Gators’ goal box and did happen to cause some confusion but passes did not connect and the Gators took home the win.
Luce said that the biggest factor in his team this year is the relationships the players have developed with one another. Even with a younger crop of players this season, he still relies on their bond to continue their successful ways.
“We got a lot of younger kids playing this year,” he said. “We have new faces in new places. They were able to lean on other players in the past years. But now it’s got to be them that’s got to step up and be that next man up and control the ball on the field … we have a lot of kids playing together from age five all the way up to (varsity).”
The Gators return home for their next game on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. against a favored Southwestern side with “bragging rights on the line” according to Luce.
As for the Huskies, they may have lost the game but how his team played on the day gave a huge boost of hope to Magro who has instilled his philosophy on the matter within his team ahead of the season.
“I only need a little bit of hope to know that I’m going to win a game,” he said. “So as a team, we’ve instilled that hope into everyone and carried on forward. We have that hope and we’re going to keep on going every single day.”
Magro and company remain at home for their next game against Jamestown on Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m.