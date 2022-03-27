The Allegany County boys volleyball and girls cheerleading all-stars were recently announced for the 2021-22 winter season.
Cuba-Rushford’s Allen Fuller was named boys volleyball Most Valuable Player after leading the Rebels to an unbeaten season (14-0) that culminated with a county title. Also cited to the all-star team were: Aidan Wagner (Fillmore), Hunter Stuck (Bolivar-Richburg), Mason Parks (Wellsville), Matthew Bittel (Wellsville), Nate Cole (Cuba-Rushford), Jarrett Campbell (Cuba-Rushford), Riley Smith (Arkport/Canaseraga), Philip Chamberlain (Arkport/Canaseraga) and Corey Field (Scio).
Selected to the Allegany County all-star cheerleading squad were: Paityn Johnston (Bolivar-Richburg), Torann Wolfer (Fillmore), Greenly Geary (Cuba-Rushford), Jaedyn Shields (Friendship), Nora Thompson (Scio), Sophia Gugino (Genesee Valley/Belfast) and Zoey Lee (Andover/Whitesville).