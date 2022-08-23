Print

ALFRED — Alfred State College Director of Athletics Jason Doviak announced Monday the addition of three new varsity sports. Alfred State will add women's wrestling along with both men's and women's lacrosse.

"We are thrilled to announce the additions of women's lacrosse, women's wrestling and the reinstatement of men's lacrosse to our department," Doviak said. "The balanced number of sport offerings align well with our strategic efforts to provide even more females the opportunity to compete on our campus and support the growth within the AMCC Conference."

