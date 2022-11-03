AKRON — The Allegany-Limestone football team scored the first points of the night, but couldn’t keep up with a productive Akron offense in the Chuck Funke Bowl Class C championship game on Thursday.
After Kevin Edwards-Hardy’s touchdown run in the second quarter put A-L ahead, Akron scored the next 34 points and didn’t let A-L score again as the Tigers won the season-ending tournament championship 40-16.
The Gators finished the season at 5-5, splitting their two Funke Bowl games after a 4-4 regular season.
“It’s disappointing to end the season on a loss,” A-L coach Marcus Grove said. “Not a lot of teams get to say they won their final game and unfortunately that wasn’t us.
“We ran into a tough Akron team. You got to give credit to them, they were well prepared, ready to play and played a full four-quarter game.”
Andrew Giardini led the Gators’ offense with 10 catches for 78 yards and had a fourth-quarter touchdown run. Quarterback Michael Frederick took 15 carries for 78 yards and went 15-for-29 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown.
Giardini made a team-high seven tackles and Jacob Herbert made six tackles.
Wide receiver Donny Kreher sparked the Tigers’ offense with three touchdown catches of 45, 31 and 55 yards, all from quarterback Chris Bergman, who also had two touchdown runs.
“We had unlimtely penalties again and we didn’t play our best game,” Grove said. “We were missing a couple key starters (Anthony DeCapua and Gabe Ramadhan), which is not an excuse but it made it tough on us. We had some guys step up in those situations but unfortunately we just fell a little bit short.”