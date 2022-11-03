AKRON — The Allegany-Limestone football team scored the first points of the night, but couldn’t keep up with a productive Akron offense in the Chuck Funke Bowl Class C championship game on Thursday.

After Kevin Edwards-Hardy’s touchdown run in the second quarter put A-L ahead, Akron scored the next 34 points and didn’t let A-L score again as the Tigers won the season-ending tournament championship 40-16.

