For perspective, there’s this:
The Randolph football team, pound for pound, has been one of the top programs in Western York over the last two seasons, forging a mark of 21-2 with two sectional titles, one trip to the New York State Final Four and a pair of top-three state rankings. The Cardinals, for many, were unbeatable, riding star running back Xander Hind, a dominant line and superior overall talent to a number of decisive victories, including in this year’s postseason, where they won three playoff contests by at least two scores.
They were a juggernaut, masterful in their methodical run-first system, unmerciful in how they ground their opponents to a nub, highlighted by this year’s Section 6 Class D title game, when they held the ball for the entire third quarter in a 30-14 triumph.
And yet, even they weren’t quite on the same level as Nick Aiello’s Tioga Tigers.
Now, that’s not to disparage Randolph. Brent Brown’s team was a force, and on another day, perhaps it’s the Cardinals, and not the Tigers, who advance to this year’s NYS Class D title game. No, this is merely to frame just how powerful a program Aiello has constructed over the last 12 years in Central New York.
Aiello, a 2002 Allegany-Limestone graduate and former all-conference punter at Ithaca College, has been the subject of this story before, earning feature pieces after leading Tioga to state championships in 2015 and ‘21. He’s found himself back in this space for another impressive accomplishment this winter: Going back-to-back.
EARLIER THIS month, Aiello guided the Tigers back to the top of the Class D mountain, pushing them past Cambridge/Salem in the championship game on Dec. 3 in Syracuse’s JMA Wireless Dome. Owing to objectivity in the above claim, Tioga beat Randolph on its way to the Dome, opening up a 21-0 advantage before holding off the Cardinals, 41-34, in the state semifinals.
And if his first title came in dramatic fashion (Tioga scored the go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds remaining to beat Ticonderoga, 33-26) and his second arrived slowly, but surely (the Tigers tallied three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-0 win over Moriah), his third came with an exclamation point, his magnum opus to this point:
The final score: Tioga 63, Cambridge/Salem 20.
A game in which the Tigers took a 35-0 halftime lead before cruising.
The state final capped another unbeaten (13-0) season for the Tigers, one where a mere two teams came within even one possession of them — in Week 8 against Delaware Academy (28-21) and in the NYS Final Four against Randolph (as an aside, Tioga going on to beat C/S by the margin it did seems to indicate just how close the Cardinals were to the first state championship since 2014).
More than that, it was symbolic of just how dominant this program has been under Aiello’s watch … especially of late.
IN 13 SEASONS, Aiello is now a glittering 122-23, including a dynastic-like 26-2 in the Section 4 playoffs and 16-7 in the state playoffs. He owns 10 Section 4 Class D titles and now three state championships. And even in the years they didn’t win it, the Tigers came awfully close, reaching four-straight semis from 2011-14 before breaking through in 2015 and then doing so again from 2017-19 before the COVID year of 2020, when no state playoffs were held, and claiming the crown in both ‘21 and ‘22.
Yes, that’s 10 trips to the NYS Final Four since 2010.
And with that victory over Cambridge/Salem, Tioga has now won 27-straight games, having not lost since Week 5 of the spring 2020 season, and has dropped a mere three total games since September 2018.
ALONG THE way, Aiello has expressed pride in what his players have been able to accomplish, appreciation for the foundation that was laid prior to arrival and gratitude toward his assistant coaches. Tops among those is fellow Allegany native and lifelong friend Adam Macauley.
The duo graduated from A-L together, where Aiello was the Gators’ quarterback and Macauley the center, before going their separate ways for college and reconnecting at Tioga, the latter three years after Aiello’s arrival. Recently, they were the subject of a piece by Tim Birney in the Valley Sports Report.
And that story makes it clear: the bond there is truly something special.
“We were laughing after the sectional championship that it seemed like it just started yesterday,” Aiello said, “and here we are 13 years later.
“I’ve known him since I was 5; to be able to coach together is special. We kind of have our own football lingo — I’ll say what I’m thinking and he understands, and he says what he’s thinking and I get it. We’ve grown a lot together as coaches, and it’s been a lot of fun.”