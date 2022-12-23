Aiello

Tioga head football coach Nick Aiello (right) hugs an opposing player after the Tigers defeated Moriah in last year’s New York State Class D title game. The Allegany native guided the Tigers to another championship in 2022, this time beating Cambridge/Salem, 63-20, in the title game.

 Tim Birney/Valley Sports Report

For perspective, there’s this:

The Randolph football team, pound for pound, has been one of the top programs in Western York over the last two seasons, forging a mark of 21-2 with two sectional titles, one trip to the New York State Final Four and a pair of top-three state rankings. The Cardinals, for many, were unbeatable, riding star running back Xander Hind, a dominant line and superior overall talent to a number of decisive victories, including in this year’s postseason, where they won three playoff contests by at least two scores.

