After winning his first state championship as a high school football coach six years ago, the feeling hasn’t changed much for Tioga’s Nick Aiello.
An Allegany native, Aiello took over at the small Section 4 school, south of Ithaca between Elmira and Binghamton, in 2010 at the age of 25. The Tigers saw immediate success, reaching four consecutive state semifinals from 2011-14, but finally broke through for that elusive championship appearance and state title in 2015. Tioga had a similar run from 2017-19, reaching the state semifinal each year, including a one-point loss to eventual champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama in ‘19.
There was no state playoff in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, but Tioga made the most of its full season this fall. Aiello’s team went 12-0, capped by a 27-0 victory over Moriah at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse for its second state title in seven years. This season also brought Aiello his 100th career victory.
“It was a year that, especially coming out of COVID, we felt that we could be really good,” Aiello said. “It was a matter of putting some pieces together because we had a really strong senior class but not that many juniors, so we had a lot of sophomores coming up to play. So that kind of mix between seniors and sophomores was what we had to work through. In the preseason and going into the first couple of games, we kind of felt that we had something special and the heart of our regular season we strung together some really solid wins. We felt if we could stay healthy and roll in the playoffs that we had a good shot at it.”
Aiello noted the state championship game was much closer than the final score indicated.
“We knew it would be a defensive battle,” he said. “We knew just from film how strong Moriah’s defense would be and we knew our defense was strong so we figured it would be a matter of winning a close game, a tight game, and it was 7-0 going into the fourth quarter. We were able to get some scores on the board but really the score isn’t indicative of how tough of a game that was for us. To come out on top was truly something special.”
In his 12 seasons at Tioga, the Tigers have been a legitimate small-school power: he has a 108-23 record, including 24-2 in the Section 4 playoffs and 13-7 in the state playoffs. The Tigers have won nine Section 4 championships in that span.
He credits a strong football infrastructure when he arrived at a young age back in 2010 for helping the program to succeed in his decade-plus tenure.
“The program was pretty strong when I got to Tioga. A longtime coach, Jim Haggerty, kind of put it on the map, the coaches that followed in his footsteps kept it strong, so that was established.”
The region also has a strong youth football system, evidenced by three state champions — Tioga, Class B’s Maine-Endwell and Class C’s Chenango Forks — all coming from the same section.
“We’re all in the same youth league and we all kind of follow the same model and put a lot of work into that,” Aiello said. “That’s the feeder program, and then our school is very supportive of athletics. They understand the role that plays in education and it’s not just football, we’re strong athletically throughout the seasons and our school understands how important modified sports are and keeping the numbers up. We were lucky enough to have a JV football team this year where a lot of small schools don’t. If you’re on your own it’s hard to keep that JV.”
Even Tioga had just 20 varsity players, 20 JV and “just over 20” on a seventh and eighth grade modified team.
“It’s just a matter of making a commitment and continuing to build a program,” Aiello added. “We’re trying not to be in a situation where we have to think about possibly going to eight-man or merging. We’d rather put our efforts into our youth program to keep our feeder program strong.”
Aiello acknowledged he “had a lot to learn” when he took over the program at just 25 only a few years out of Ithaca College. He’d never worked under another football coach, so he considered his life experience growing up as a multi-sport athlete in Allegany to cite his coaching influences.
“I don’t think it was just necessarily a football coach; I played for a lot of different coaches,” he said. “I had great basketball coaches, I had some baseball coaches that were outstanding, my football coaches were always great to me, and my dad coached basketball quite a bit. Kind of the combination of all that and just playing sports, sports have always been part of my life. I just always saw myself as a coach and Tioga had all those opportunities for me … coming out of college I had a job and I coached three sports my first year, so it was just a good opportunity for me and since then I’ve always had that opportunity here.”
Aiello works with fellow Allegany native and longtime friend Adam MaCauley, Tioga’s offensive line coach, who joined the staff at the same time.
“We were best friends all the way up through and we landed at the same district and he’s my line coach (on) both sides,” he said. “With him, myself and our other varsity assistant, we kind of came up through together. We learned a lot, we’ve had some tough losses, we lost seven times in the state semifinals, and that’s been huge to our growth. To me, the kids tend to stay the same in terms of work ethic and what they put into it, but as coaches I feel like we’ve learned so much over 12 years and this year we were kind of able to put it all together and we knew we were talented, so that was a nice combination.
“I learned to enjoy it a little bit more. This year especially as we were rolling, it was just a joy to be around the kids. It’s a grind; any football season is a grind, but you learn to enjoy it more and enjoy the preparation, enjoy the time at practice and enjoy the kids seeing success. I think that helps a lot, it helps keep you going when you take that approach.