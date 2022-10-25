WARSAW — After stunning No. 2 Marion four nights earlier, the Bolivar-Richburg girls soccer team couldn’t quite conjure the same magic.
On Friday, Cassidy Stives scored in the 92nd minute to break a 0-0 deadlock and give the Wolverines, after an up-and-down regular season, a dramatic 1-0 victory over second-seeded Marion in the sectional quarterfinals.
That allowed B-R to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2020, when it had advanced at least that far three times in a four year stretch from 2017-20. And it permitted it to extend its season by another four days.
But that’s where the Wolverines’ playoff run came to an end.
Chyene Whitcomb scored just two minutes into the game and Emily Parker tallied what proved to be the game-winner midway through the second-half as No. 3 Wheatland-Chili fended off the still-upset-minded Wolverines, 2-1, in a Section 5 Class C2 semifinal on Tuesday night. The Wildcats (15-2-2) will meet No. 1 and unbeaten Byron-Bergen in Friday’s championship contest while No. 7 B-R finishes the year 10-9 with postseason triumphs over Red Creek and Marion.
Alison Farrell had the assist on both goals for W-C, the second of which gave it some insurance following that early marker and a 2-0 lead into the waning minutes. Madigan Harris scored an unassisted goal with 3:26 remaining, her 15th year, second-most on the team behind twin sister McKinlee (16), to get Bolivar-Richburg on the board.
Kyla Gayton made six saves for the Wolverines, who were outshot, 8-3. Marena DeBruyne made two saves for the Wildcats.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B1 SEMIFINAL
Lewiston-Porter 4, Pioneer 2
NORTH TONAWANDA — Sophia Auer scored two second-half goals and added an assist to lead No. 2 Lewiston-Porter in a back-and-forth affair.
Gretchen Rumfola notched an unassisted goal in the 10th minute to give No. 3 Pioneer an early 1-0 lead, but Ella Kunik evened things at 1-1, off a pass from Auer, just two minutes later, as the teams ultimately brought that tie into halftime.
Lew-Port, however, outscored the Panthers 3-1 after the break to pull away.
Auer tallied in the 58th minute to make it 2-1, but Taylor Rosier found the equalizer just three minutes later, with Kamryn Dawley assisting, for Pioneer. Auer’s second goal gave Lew-Port the lead once again and Emily Stefik added an insurance goal to secure the win. Julia Collins, Gianna Casale and Jordan Niccola each had an assist for the Lancers (12-4), who will take on top-seeded City Honors in Saturday’s title contest.
Rebecca Hoffman had three saves for Lew-Port while Abby Mason stopped 10 shots for Pioneer, which finished the season 11-4-1.