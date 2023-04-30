ALLEGANY — After a five-run top of the seventh brought Randolph all the way back from a three-run deficit to lead, the Franklinville baseball team came up with a big response in the bottom of the inning Saturday.
Franklinville finished off a wild, high-scoring CCAA Div. III contest with Randolph at Allegany-Limestone’s turf field as Bretton Blecha crossed the plate on a hard ground ball hit by Matthew Spittler to short. Franklinville won 14-13.
Spittler had two singles, an RBI and three runs scored. Blecha marked a double and two RBI, Noah Shenk and a double, RBI and four runs and Brady Tatlow knocked an RBI single in the seventh to tie the game.
“We had a decent lead at a couple points and they had a big seventh inning with five runs to take the lead,” Franklinville coach Reed Mitrowski noted. “But we came up in the bottom of 7 and luckily we were at the top of our order or near the top and those guys got on, stole a couple bases. (Brady) Tatlow’s hit almost won us the game, we had to hold the kid at third. Bretton got there and Spittler put the ball in play and we were able to win it.”
Franklinville (3-4, 3-3) used four pitchers to get through the contest: Blecha, Isaac Towne, Tatlow and Spittler.
For Randolph, Peyton Slade had four hits including a double with an RBI and three runs scored. Michael Bohall (RBI, four runs), Hunter Flood (RBI) and David Malone (two RBI) had two runs each.
CCAA III Portville 10, North Collins 0, 6 innings
NORTH COLLINS — Luke Petryszak impressively fired his second no-hitter of the week to key Portville.
On Tuesday, Petryszak struck out 11 in a five-inning, no-hit outing against Randolph. Four days later, he was even more dominant, piling up 16 strikeouts — recording 16 of 18 outs via the K — in a six-inning no-hitter. He had no walks in either game.
Mario Pascucci homered and drove in three runs, Nik Manroe went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Michael Cole had a hit and drove in two runs, and he and Peteyszak both scored twice for the Panthers, who used a five-run fifth to pull away from a 1-0 advantage.
Portville had just five hits and left 16 on base, but managed to collect eight unearned runs off four North Collins errors.
NON-LEAGUE Fillmore 4, Arkport/Canaseraga 3
FILLMORE — Aiden Wagner’s two-out, bases-loaded RBI single gave Fillmore a walk-off victory as the Eagles rallied from a 3-2 deficit entering the seventh inning.
Wagner and Nolan Krzeminski marked two hits each for the Eagles (9-1) and Brett Zubikowski hit a double. Zubiskowski pitched into the sixth inning, striking out 10 with three walks and Mitch Ward struck out three and walked one in relief, combining to hold Arkport/Canaseraga to four hits.
“It was a close game all the way,” Fillmore coach Bill Nolan said. “Arkport’s a very good team and it was a good game for us to play, a good game for them to play. It’s the type of game where you make a mistake and boy, it can really hurt you. We got away with a few. But it was a fun game, everybody there was on the edge of their seat most game because it was close. Their pitchers were throwing strikes, our pitchers were throwing strikes. They did a nice job.”
AT FILLMORE
R H E
Ark./Can. 100 020 0 — 3 4 1 Fillmore 001 001 2 — 4 7 3 M. Marvin (8 SO, 1 BB), T. Marvin (7) (3 BB) and B. Drake Brent Zubikowski (10 SO, 3 BB), Mitchell Ward (6) (3 SO, 1 BB) and Nolan Krzeminski
AT NORTH COLLINS
R H E
Portville 100 081 — 10 5 0 North Collins 000 000 — 0 0 4 Luke Petryszak (16 SO) and Hayden Emley Matthew Warsaw (6 SO, 3 BB), Daniel Downes (5) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Matthew Sweet
HR:
Mario Pascucci (P)
AT ALLEGANY
R H E