MANSFIELD, Pa. — The Olean Oilers’ long weekend, quite fittingly, started out with a bang.
On Saturday, Olean won both games of a home doubleheader against Dansville, taking the opener, 2-0, before pulling out an 8-6 triumph in the nightcap. A day later, it collected a convincing road win over Genesee, beating the Rapids 11-1 in a game that ended in eight innings due to the league’s 10-run rule.
On Monday, however, the Oilers had their momentum halted with a doubleheader loss to Mansfield. The Destroyers took an early lead and used the later innings to pull away for an 11-1 victory in Game 1, then plated two runs in their final at-bats to earn a 3-2 walkoff win in Game 2 at Shaute Field.
Still, Olean, whose game Friday at Dansville was suspended in the sixth inning due to rain, had much to be content with by the time local fireworks displays filled the night sky on Monday.
Exactly two-thirds of the way through their season, the Oilers sit at 19-9 with 38 points, equaling the best mark in the NYCBL by five points. And with 14 games to play, they have a stranglehold on first place in the league’s Western Division, now seven points ahead of second-place Dansville.
In Game 2 Monday, Olean took a 1-0 lead just two batters in when Mitchell Grosch doubled and No. 2 hitter Trent Rumley reached on an error, allowing Grosch to score. In the sixth, the Oilers broke a 2-1 lead when Olean graduate Dylan Vincent and Blaise Zeiders both singled and Vincent came around on an error by the pitcher on the latter play.
An inning later, however, the Destroyers (7-14-1) came away with the come-from-behind victory. With a runner on and one out, Brayden Horton hit an RBI double to tie it and, a batter later, pinch-runner Robinson Baez scored the winning run on an error by the Olean third baseman.
Grosch and Vincent both finished with two hits. Luke Roggenburk suffered a hard-luck loss, allowing three runs on eight hits while racking up 10 strikeouts to two walks in 6 1/3 innings pitched.
In the opener, a high-scoring Olean offense was kept at bay in the 11-1 setback.
Three pitches — John Carney, Cole Peterson and Sam Parks — combined to issue nine walks, but surrendered just four total hits while allowing just one run — a bases-loaded RBI single from Casey O’Bryan. Up 4-1 at that point, Mansfield used a three-run fifth to extend the lead and a four-run sixth to put the game out of reach.
Grosch, Vincent, O’Bryan and Jake Meeker all singled while Zeiders walked three times for the Oilers. Baez and Jason Erhardt both had two hits while Tristan Ciarlo had a hit and drove in three runs for Mansfield.
Olean will play at home on Tuesday (vs. Hornell) and Wednesday (against Genesee) before getting an off day on Thursday.