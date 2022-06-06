OLEAN — On the surface, the operative word is “new.”
The Olean Oilers have a new manager, almost an entirely new team and a new ownership group. They’re also about to begin a new era, embarking upon their first season in three years after opting out in 2020 due to COVID-19 and remaining sidelined last summer due to the coronavirus and administrative changes.
Yes, much of what we’ll see is new, down to their primary logo, which now features an oil drop, and the O emblazoned on their red hats.
But as assistant John Dry noted during a pre-practice interview Wednesday, there’s one crucial element that hasn’t changed: The foundation. Dry, who now doubles as the director of operations, has been with the organization since its inception. Fellow aide Eric Hemphill was also here pre-pandemic. And though coach Andrew White is new in that role, he’s familiar with the home dugout at Bradner Stadium, having played on the Oilers’ NYCBL championship teams of 2015 and ‘16.
Indeed, the structure is there, as is a winning culture — Olean has won two titles and made the playoffs in all but one of its eight seasons — and one of the most fan-friendly ballparks in the circuit. And that’s why, as they prepare to push restart in 2022, the Oilers aren’t so much anxious or cautious as they are excited and confident.
“In that regard, we feel very comfortable,” White said.
And besides, no matter what year it is or who’s at the helm, with collegiate summer baseball, the objective largely remains the same.
“It doesn’t matter how many guys you’re bringing back in, how many guys have played here before, you’ve got the same goals,” White went on. “We want to get everybody playing time, we want to win as many games as possible and we want these guys to have a memorable summer so that when they go back to their schools, either they want to come back next year or they tell their teammates, ‘Hey, I had a great time in Olean, let’s go do the summer up there.’”
OLEAN, just three days into practice, 35 months since its last game — as you might expect — was still figuring things out.
It had just 10 position players in by Wednesday’s session at St. Bonaventure. It will be without its Canisius trio of Trent Rumley, Dylan Vincent (Olean) and Chase Sebastian (Otto-Eldred) — the latter two of whom are former Big 30 stars -- for the first couple of games, as that group just led the Golden Griffins to the MAAC title and will be playing in the NCAA Tournament through the weekend.
It’s also waiting on a pair of players from Wofford (infielder James Layman and outfielder Stan Zagrodnik), whose season just ended Sunday.
But much as it had always been for the Oilers, the talent, they believe, is there.
White highlighted Avon Lake, Ohio, native and rising St. Bonaventure sophomore Luke Rogenburk, who’s expected to be both a position player and pitcher for Olean and will get the ball in the team’s season-opener at Hornell on Monday night. And from what he's seen so far, White anticipates pitching to be a strength.
“JD and I have been watching the bullpens the last couple days,” he said. “I think we’re pleasantly surprised so far. We’ll see a handful of them (in a Thursday night exhibition) in Jamestown and then Friday we’re gonna have an intra-squad scrimmage at Bradner, so the rest of the guys will get to throw.”
OLEAN, in terms of both age and the circumstances created by the pandemic, is as inexperienced as it’s ever been.
Twenty-four of the 33 players on its listed roster are either freshmen or sophomores, and therefore haven’t had much of an opportunity to play summer ball due to coronavirus concerns in both 2020 and ‘21. But while some may view that as a challenge, White sees a host of kids hungry to prove themselves.
“Most of these guys are pretty young, and not a lot of them have done summer ball before,” he noted,” so you can see the eagerness on their faces. They want to be here, they’re excited and they’re energizing the coaching staff so far.”
And that’s led to one of the key differences between past Oilers seasons and this one: Before, Dry noted, Olean might have gotten 1-2 practices in from the time players reported until Opening Day. But this year, it welcomed its guys Sunday night — eight days before its opener — and will have a full week of practice before taking the field for real. This is also the first time it’s held any kind of exhibition, staged at Jamestown’s Diethrick Park against the Perfect Game League’s Tarp Skunks.
The hope is that a head start will lead to better team chemistry and positive results in June and July.
“One of the things that summer ball tends to lack is the feeling of it being a family,” White noted, “and I think when guys are here, this close, in practice, working with each other, in games it’s different because you’re all so focused.
“Getting a whole week here with each other, getting to know each other a little better, I think these guys are gonna be more comfortable with each other, and I think it’ll carry into a better product on the field.”
Olean had ranged from competitive, to champion (2015) to dominant force (2016) in eight years prior to the pandemic. The question now is: what can the on-field expectation be after a two-year hiatus?
“It’s a fine line between wanting to win as much as possible and getting everybody playing time,” White said, before noting, “and there’s not that much of a division of skill level when it comes to the guys on this field.
“But you still gotta get everybody in there, otherwise you burn the bridges with the players, you burn the bridges with the coaching staff and they’ll stop sending us guys. So we’re definitely gonna get everybody ample opportunity and I don’t think we’ll have an issue with that at all based on what we’ve seen so far.”