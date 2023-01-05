Monday’s horrific incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin again reminded the sports world of the physical risk taken by playing many of our favorite games, especially football.
Hamlin remained hospitalized and in critical condition Wednesday evening after collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A swift response by emergency medical personnel — including nine minutes of administered CPR and an ambulance ride to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center — gave Hamlin a chance to survive the event.
On an NFL field, Hamlin received urgent and immediate attention when his heart stopped beating. Emergency medical situations aren’t confined to professional sports, however, and while rare, can happen anywhere at any level.
That’s why local school districts and youth organizations have equipment, personnel and plans in place to address emergency situations if needed. Some requirements come from the state and others are determined by each entity, but whether on a football field, golf course or wrestling mat, emergency help is rarely far away.
BRADFORD AREA School District, like most of its peers, employs an athletic trainer. Alisa Cornell is a constant presence at games and practices and carries an automatic external defibrillator (AED), which was administered to Hamlin on the field Monday evening.
Cornell is BASD’s lone athletic trainer, serving around 500 student-athletes in grades 7-12.
“Unfortunately, we can only be in one place at a time,” said Mike Erickson, BASD’s athletic director. “With that in mind, every one of our coaches is responsible to be first aid certified and CPR certified. Not that that’s going to cover all scenarios, but in the majority of instances we see, the coaches have at least some knowledge. We always tell the coaches — if it’s something you’re not comfortable dealing with and a trainer can’t get there, call the ambulance. It never hurts to err on the side of caution.”
The PIAA requires all coaches to complete coursework including a “first aid, health and safety course,” as listed on its website. All student-athletes are also required to take a pre-participation physical, aimed to assemble a health screening and history to help coaches better anticipate injuries.
All of BASD’s athletic competition sites have an AED on standby, each of which are regularly checked and kept up to date.
“We have very good relationships with all of the doctors in town,” Erickson said. “If (Cornell) recommends a student see a doctor, the doctor will make time for them. That wouldn’t be as severe of a case as what we saw (Monday night), but if we’re dealing with a broken bone that needs serious attention, the doctors will make room.”
Bradford contracts its athletic trainer position through the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), as do the majority of local school districts.
Julie Barton serves as athletic trainer at Port Allegany School District, where athletic director Aaron Clark described many of the same safety precautions featured at Bradford. Barton carries an AED and Port has several others stationed throughout its building, including one in the gymnasium.
“(Barton) has emergency action plans for every sport in the event that something traumatic might occur,” Clark said. “The school also recently purchased pretty heavy “stop the bleed” kits in case of a major bleeding event.”
CLARK DOUBLES as head coach of the Port United boys soccer team in the fall — another sport with risk of injury, especially to the head and neck area.
“A lot of keeping yourself safe is playing the games correctly,” Clark said. “We’re so concerned about concussions that, when we do work on heading drills in practice, we try to make sure we’re doing all of the basics correctly so we don’t build bad habits.”
An ambulance is on-site at seemingly every high school football game in the fall. Injury risk will always accompany sports, but the standard presence of athletic trainers, AEDs and CPR-trained individuals provides peace of mind to those who take the calculated chance of participating.
For Hamlin, they gave him a fighting chance.
“You always want to be prepared for the unexpected,” Erickson said. “People don’t ever see those things until they’re needed, but when they’re needed, they’d better be there.”