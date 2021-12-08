ST. BONAVENTURE — The numbers, offensively, were as good as they might be all season.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team shot a red-hot 60 percent from the field, including an eyebrow-raising 21-of-29 over the final 20 minutes. Its next two top scorers were at their best, as Jalen Adaway and Jaren Holmes, while routinely breaking down Loyola’s zone defense, combined to go an impressive 18-of-26 from the field and finished with 22 points apiece.
For long stretches, Bona had its way on the offensive end. But for a team that prides itself on defense, and has been among the best in the Atlantic 10 in that category, there was something to be desired. And that’s why, even after another victory – this one an 84-71 triumph over Loyola (Md.) on Wednesday night before a relatively sparse audience of 2,720 inside the Reilly Center – there was again a hint of dissatisfaction in the air.
The Bonnies (8-1) avoided the dreaded “trap game,” shaking off another lethargic first-half effort to take care of a lower-tier, but inspired Patriot League foe. They finished their four-game homestand 3-1, only the end of the Northern Iowa game from perfection. But on their home floor, in that same span, they’ve surrendered an average of 77 points – far from the defense of the previous year, which allowed each of those opponents to remain it until the end.
And that – not the win – was their bigger takeaway.
“THE BOTTOM line in this business is winning. So we’re winning and we’re 8-1 and that’s terrific,” a noticeably candid coach Mark Schmidt began afterward. “But we gotta get better in all areas.
“When we play without a lot of energy, we’re just an average team, and we gotta bring it all the time. Not just from a defensive standpoint, but overall. It’s great that we’re 8-1 … but we gotta get better; the schedule is going to get more difficult. We’re winning, and that’s a positive, but we gotta get back to playing Bonaventure basketball.”
Bona, again, played another forgettable, if concerning first, half, and it began on the defensive end.
Schmidt’s group allowed the Greyhounds (5-5) to shoot an unacceptable 56 percent from the floor and surrendered eight 3-pointers after setting a goal of giving up seven or fewer for the game. Loyola, in its Princeton-style attack, essentially matched the Bonnies basket for basket while bringing a 41-38 lead into the break.
In the second half, Bona followed an increasingly typical formula for success: It got off to a good start, connecting on 12 of its first 15 shots to get the lead back, played with more energy and ultimately pulled away for a relatively comfortable victory.
ADAWAY, who’s become deadly from the mid-range, and Holmes, who’s excelled at the point position with star guard Kyle Lofton sidelined, produced one bucket after another in, for a long time, a back-and-forth affair. The latter also racked up nine assists, setting a career-high in that column for a second-straight game.
In addition, Dominick Welch had 16 points, seven assists and four steals and Quadry Adams had a Bona-high of 12 off a handful of thefts and putbacks. Osun Osunniyi had eight key points after the half.
The larger focus, however, wasn’t on an offense that’s averaged an impressive 81 points over its last four games. It was on this: Bona, through Charleston, was surrendering just 57.6 points per game, tied for 24th nationally. Since then, however, all on its home floor, it’s been giving up a very un-Bona-like 77 points. And though it demonstrated it could win that way Wednesday, that’s generally not how this team is built.
“We’re not as connected as we need to be; we’re not as tough as we need to be,” Schmidt acknowledged of the defensive disparity, before adding, “And we can do it; last year we held 14 teams under 60.”
Echoing that sentiment, Holmes noted: “I think everyone in that locker room has been doing some things we know we need to get better at. That’s not how we play defense; we don’t give up 71 points. We normally don’t score 84, so in order for us to get back to the top of where we need to be and to be that top-tier team, we’re gonna have to defend much better.
“We can’t give up 71 points. One of those times we’re gonna reach to come back and it’s not gonna be there. We just gotta work some things out; we’ll figure it out on film.”
THE GOOD, for Bona, is that both Adaway and Holmes have been playing like all-conference players offensively, it’s beginning to get more from its role players and it’s now 2-0 without Lofton. It was an Adams fastbreak layup off a Welch steal that gave the Bonnies their first 10-point lead with 2:47 remaining.
Schmidt acknowledged as much, saying: “Jaren and Jalen really stepped up. … When your leader’s out, other guys have to step up and Jaren’s done a tremendous job playing out of position. We’re a better team when Kyle’s there; he’s the best defender we got on the ball. But I think these guys have done a good job without him in there, and we gotta continue to do that.”
“That’s his shot,” Holmes added of Adaway’s turnaround jumpers. “When he’s doing that, defending and rebounding, Jalen’s one of the best players in the A-10.”
In the end, Bona outscored the Greyhounds 46-30 over the final 20 minutes in yet another one-sided convincing second-half performance. But its overall effort still needs to be better, Schmidt said.
“We gotta play a 40-minute game as we go forward the rest of the way,” the 15th-year coach said flatly. “There’s no more easy ones. They’re all gonna be difficult, starting with UConn on Saturday.”