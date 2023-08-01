(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a four-part series on the units for Saturday’s 49th Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, the 50th anniversary game. Today, the New York offense.)
When Terry Gray was asked what type of identity the New York offense might take on in the Big 30 Charities Classic, the Empire State head coach and offensive coordinator played coy.
“I think what I’d like to do is plan on scoring touchdowns,” Gray said with a laugh.
Given Gray’s history of leading offenses at Frewsburg Central School and in the Big 30 game, combined with his desire to not give Pennsylvania even a morsel of the gameplan, it’s anybody’s guess how the NY side will go about scoring points when the 49th Classic kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bradford High’s Parkway Field.
Those who witnessed the 2014 game, will recall that Gray oversaw two effective offensive units led by Olean High’s Chance Anzivine and Randolph’s Mitchell Maycock. With Anzivine under center, the New Yorkers showed a spread look. They transformed to more of a traditional running style under Maycock – though the two-time state champion QB lit up the Pennsy defense for two long touchdown passes in a 37-24 victory.
“Our two groups,” Gray said, “ran two totally different offenses”
That adaptability is something Gray has long embraced. He started his high school coaching career as an offensive line coach at Randolph under Pat Slater and Southwestern under Chris Krantz – two coaches who liked to run first, sprinkle in a play-action pass on occasion, and play stingy defense.
“When I started at Frewsburg, that’s what I knew,” he said. “And being an offensive lineman, I loved that power-I game. When we started in ’02 we were a power-I run team and a play-action pass team.”
That philosophy shifted a half dozen years later as a boy with a cannon arm made his way to the varsity ranks. His name was Asa Johnson.
With Johnson – also a baseball standout who would go on to pitch at St. Bonaventure – leading the Bears attack, Gray thought: “We are probably going to throw more than five times a game.”
“I started to go to clinics and learn the spread offense,” he said. “In the last 20 or so years we’ve morphed into whatever we have.”
Gray, who retired this spring after 22 years at Frewsburg, added: “When you coach high school football in general and particularly small school football, I don’t believe that you can run one philosophy. You can’t go recruit kids. You have to go play with whoever you have.”
That mindset, Gray acknowledged, is healthy when approaching an all-star game. He and his son Trent, a former standout Frewsburg QB who played at Edinboro and is assisting his father on offense, spent the first week of practice figuring out how the NY personnel fit together.
The Gray duo also formulated a plan for how they will attack the PA defense. With that foundation in place, the practices this week leading up to the game will focus on trying to perfect the strategy.
“We think we got our systems down,” Gray said. “I want to polish what we’re doing. My goal is to go back and keep working. Yes, they’re all all-stars, but it’s been almost a year since they played. We’re not teaching them new, but bringing back all the things their coaches have taught them over the years. We just want to fine-tune everything.”
To Gray, perhaps the most challenging aspect of preparing for the contest is knowing very little about the Pennsylvania side led by Jim Penley’s Eisenhower staff.
“There’s no telling,” he said. “When you’re coaching a regular high school game, you watch film. I don’t even know their roster. I don’t know how big they are or how fast they are. We don’t know what skills they have.”
Gray said the NY offense will stick to the fundamentals and basics, making simple adjustments instead of trying new formations or plays that they haven’t practiced.
“All we can control is what we do and try to prepare (the players) for whatever different scenarios they may see,” he added. “We can’t give them a scouting report because we don’t have one.”
The unit is led by quarterbacks Gian Nuzzo (Franklinville/Ellicottville) and Draven DeJesus (Frewsburg).
In the backfield, NY has Dominic Bello (Cuba-Rushford), Eric Furlong (Allegany-Limestone), Kyle Stover (Pioneer), and Christian Swalcy (Franklinville/Ellicottville), while Cade Anastasia (Olean High), Andrew Giardini (Allegany-Limestone), Chris Miller (Southwestern), Devin Matuszak (Pioneer), Gabe Ramadhan (Allegany-Limestone) and Pat Spencer (Frewsburg) are listed as receivers.
The Empire State offensive line is made up of center Lucas Brushingham (Olean); guards Tyler Gibas (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Mateo Rodriguez (Pioneer), Ben Krajewski (Gowanda-Pine Valley), and Hunter McInerney (Cattaraugus-Little Valley); and tackles Kyran Johnson (Portville), William Hoden (Southwestern), Clifford Karn (Cuba-Rushford) and Koda Curtis (Franklinville/Ellicottville).
“We have a lot of talent across the board,” Gray said. “We have a balanced set of run and pass plays. Our quarterbacks can run and throw, our running backs can run and catch, and our wideouts can block and catch. We think we have a balance.”