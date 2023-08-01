Pictured is the 2023 New York offensive unit for the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic. Front row (from left): Clifford Karn (Cuba-Rushford), Hunter McInerney (Cattaraugus-Little Valley), Draven DeJesus (Frewsburg), Pat Spencer (Frewsburg), Kyle Stover (Pioneer), Haven Kellogg (Cuba-Rushford), Eric Furlong (Allegany-Limestone). Middle row: Tyler Gibas (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Ben Krajewski (Gowanda/Pine Valley), Christian Swalcy (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Giancarlo Nuzzo (Franklinville/Ellicottville), William Hoden (Southwestern), Gabe Ramadhan (Allegany-Limestone), Kyran Johnson (Portville), Lucas Brushingham (Olean). Back row: head coach Terry Gray, Koda Curtis (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Dillon Schrader (Randolph), Devin Matuszak (Pioneer), Mateo Rodriguez (Pioneer), Andrew Giardini (Allegany-Limestone), Cade Anastasia (Olean), Chris Miller (Southwestern), assistant coach/line/special teams Adam Loftus, assistant coach/offense/quarterbacks Trent Gray.